Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Welcomes Family Law Attorneys Ryan Branch, Kaleigh Downing

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson welcomes attorneys Ryan Branch and Kaleigh Downing to the firm.

"Ryan and Kaleigh are talented attorneys with the experience we need to add to our already smart and dedicated team," said Scott Downing, managing partner of Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson.

Mr. Branch comes to the firm with extensive experience in Family Law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support and property division. His work has been honored by legal peers with recognition in Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars. Mr. Branch is a member of the Rockwall County Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas Family Law section.

Mr. Branch served 10 years in the U. S. Air Force, where he received the Joint Service Achievement and the Joint Service Commendation medals.

Kaleigh Downing focuses on divorce, child custody and property division, among other Family Law matters. She can relate to her clients and understands the impact of divorce as she grew up in a blended family. Ms. Downing earned her law degree from St. Mary's School of Law and received her undergraduate degree from Texas Tech University.

The firm is often recognized by the legal industry for managing complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody and international custody disputes, property division and appellate issues.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

