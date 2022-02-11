<span class="legendSpanClass">Ennismore is partnering with the upscale head-to-toe skincare brand to introduce a new collection that provides a more environmentally sound solution to bathroom amenities and is collaborating with Clean the World on a robust recycling strategy for large bottles replacing single-use.</span>

MALIN+GOETZ TO OFFER EXCLUSIVE 'MALIN+GOETZ FOR CIEL SPA' BATH AMENITIES IN GUESTROOMS AT DELANO, HYDE, MONDRIAN, MORGANS ORIGINALS AND SLS HOTELS GLOBALLY <span class="legendSpanClass">Ennismore is partnering with the upscale head-to-toe skincare brand to introduce a new collection that provides a more environmentally sound solution to bathroom amenities and is collaborating with Clean the World on a robust recycling strategy for large bottles replacing single-use.</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore today announced a global partnership with MALIN+GOETZ across its brands Delano, Hyde, Mondrian, Morgans Originals and SLS. The collaboration is the first time that the New York based skincare and fragrance company has partnered with a hospitality collective on a unique packaging and fragrance assortment. Thanks to La Bottega, leader in the curation of luxury bath and body products for hospitality, this partnership was able to come to fruition with a collection that will also bring a fresh new environmentally sustainable perspective and offering to guests.

(MALIN+GOETZ) FOR CIEL SPA (PRNewswire)

Andrew Goetz, the brand's founder says, "We founded Malin+Goetz on the principles of 'less is best.' Less packaging, no unnecessary ingredients, and less steps all equal better health. Best for your skincare, and best for the environment. We are proud to partner with Ennismore in bringing our curated amenity collection to their amazing properties. A great format innovation with wonderful products that's great for everyone… and the planet."

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore said, "It's been exciting to work with MALIN+GOETZ, in collaboration with Italy-based global hospitality amenity group, La Bottega, to develop this brand-new collection which has been curated exclusively for our brands. The whole process has taken years to perfect, under the leadership and vision of my colleague, Lauren Farrell Thind, and we know our guests will appreciate both the luxe products themselves as well as the environmental benefits that this collaboration offers. We strive to bring the very best to our guests at each of the hotel, and this new partnership further cements our commitment to wellness, as well as sustainability in the development of this product line and in collaboration with Clean the World."

"Malin +Goetz has delivered a luxe product line that contains the highest quality ingredients while maintaining their commitment to sustainability and the environment through thoughtful packaging and processing," says Shawn Seipler, CEO and founder of Clean the World. "We are excited about the opportunity to grow our partnership with Ennismore as they add more hotels to the Clean the World Hospitality Recycling program and look forward to seeing the amazing social and environmental impact they will achieve in the process."

The new collection 'MALIN+GOETZ for Ciel Spa' was inspired by Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz's widely acclaimed bergamot fragrance, across their sought-after body wash, vitamin B5 and gentle hydrating formulas – a combination completely unique to Delano, Hyde, Mondrian, Morgans Originals and SLS. The 400ml large format dispensers will be available in all guest bathrooms, replacing single use 50ml bath amenities, which often required replenishment multiple times throughout each guest's stay. For a safer and more hygienic travel experience, bottles will not be refillable to ensure the quality and efficacy of the product. Additionally, the collection was developed in collaboration with Clean the World to ensure all products are being recycled correctly, including soap which is recycled into new bars for those in need. The new program launches in February 2022, and the full collection will be available in guest bathrooms by March 2022. An on-property and online retail program is in development and set to launch by the end of the year.

MALIN+GOETZ was founded by Matthew Malin + Andrew Goetz in 2004 with a mission to create high quality, easy-to-use skincare, fragrances and candles that fit into a modern lifestyle. Guided by the philosophy of less, but better, their expertly designed products are meant to be gentle, effective + efficient in every way, shape and form. They strive to create fewer steps in a routine, less packaging, less fuss + less waste. Born in New York City, MALIN+GOETZ has been inspired by the diversity, inclusivity + the energy of city living. These values are reflected in its cruelty-free products designed for every skin type, tone + gender.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This new partnership builds on existing collaborations with Barilla, Danone, Chase Sapphire, Lincoln Motor Company, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB and Y7 Studio.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & coworking brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore has 90 operating properties globally, with a further 157 hotels in the pipeline.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, J0&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_.

ennismore.com

ABOUT MALIN+GOETZ

(MALIN+GOETZ) FOR CIEL SPA (PRNewswire)

Ennismore Logo (PRNewswire)

