DENNY'S ANNOUNCES FREE DELIVERY ON ALL ORDERS THROUGH DENNY'S.COM AHEAD OF THE BIG GAME THIS WEEKEND

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's just announced free delivery for guests who order on the Denny's website and mobile app through Sunday, February 13th. With the upcoming big game on Sunday, this promotion is a great way to satisfy everyone on your guest list.

From a brunch extravaganza to a burger or chicken strip tailgate, family meal packs at Denny's deliver all the essentials for your game day experience. Trying to watch an early pre-game or doing a late-night food run? No matter the time of day, Denny's has you covered! Choose from a variety of touchdown options including:

Grand Slam Pack: 8 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, sizzling bacon strips, 4 sausage links and crispy hash browns

LumberJack Slam Pack: 8 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, sizzling bacon strips, sausage links, 4 grilled ham slices, crispy hash browns and white toast

Breakfast and Cheeseburger Combo Pack: 4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, 2 sizzling bacon strips, 2 sausage links and crispy hash browns. 2 100% beef patties with build your own burger ingredients – American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard and brioche buns with wavy-cut fries

Cheeseburger Pack: 4 100% beef patties with build your own custom burger ingredients –with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard and brioche buns with wavy-cut fries

Premium Chicken Strips Pack: 16 premium golden-fried chicken strips with BBQ and Honey Mustard sauce, with choice of side

Fish & Chips Pack: 12 wild caught Alaska pollock fillets fried golden-brown plus tartar sauce, served with wavy-cut fries

All family meal packs serve up to 5 guests. Avoid getting flagged for missing someone on your list!

Denny's recent digital transformation across Denny's.com and Denny's app platforms has made the ordering experience more personalized for guests with quick access to rewards and promotions. The Denny's app can be downloaded via iOS and Android.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

