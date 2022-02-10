Realogy Named By Forbes As One Of America's Best Large Employers 2022 Leading residential real estate company - home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty®, Realogy Title Group, and Cartus - recognized for outstanding company culture and employee satisfaction

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, today was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America's Best Large Employers 2022. The prestigious award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selects America's Best Large Employers through an independent survey distributed to approximately 60,000 American employees. Realogy ranked at number 115 and is the top ranked residential real estate company on the list.

"This honor, and Realogy's continued recognition based on direct feedback from employees, is an especially meaningful testament to our position as a destination for top talent," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy's Chief People Officer. "At Realogy, we are focused on creating a culture of belonging where employees feel valued, can thrive in their careers, and make genuine impact as we shape the future of real estate together."

The Forbes recognition is based on direct feedback from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Only 1,000 employers, comprising 500 large and 500 midsize employers across 25 industry sectors, were recognized. Participants in the survey were asked questions on work related topics including work conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Realogy is consistently recognized for its culture of inclusion, integrity, and innovation. This recognition comes on the heels of additional honors by Forbes including the 2021 World's Best Employer and World's Top Female Friendly Company. In 2021, the Company was also designated as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Realogy is adopting a hybrid approach for corporate talent as it redefines the future of work, transitioning to a "Home to Hub" work environment where employees have the freedom and flexibility to determine where and how they work to best meet and exceed their goals. The Company's innovative 'Going Further Together' initiative is focused on embracing flexibility, connection, wellness, and productivity as core principles uniting company culture across a combination of in-office, hybrid, and virtual employee environments. Realogy is also redesigning its Madison, N.J., office, and other corporate spaces to serve as collaboration, innovation, and showcase hubs where employees can meet to brainstorm, solve challenges, and lead into the future.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

