Ram Launches Second Phase of 'Built to Serve' Trucks With First Responder-inspired, Limited-edition Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

New Built to Serve edition Ram 1500 pickup trucks to honor the three main first-responder services

First installment a tribute to firefighter community

Firefighter-inspired interior features performance cloth and premium vinyl seats, standard content encourages owner customization

Available in Ram dealer showrooms later this year

Ram recognizes all owners who serve or who have served our communities

Ram Truck today announced the second phase of its Built to Serve trucks, which will honor the firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service providers who serve or have served our communities.

The first installment honors the firefighter community. Production begins this month at the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

"After honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces with our initial Built to Serve models, we felt it would be equally important to also extend our gratitude to all first responders who serve or have served our communities," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Whether a first responder or civilian, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it's something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce."

Each of the three main first responder services will be honored by Ram with two specially selected, unique low-volume exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, mission and history of that service. This firefighter-inspired Ram 1500 Built to Serve edition is offered in Redline and Diamond Black exterior colors, with a black interior with orange accent stitching.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and a Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

Built to Serve trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, black-bezel premium lighting and 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the Built to Serve Ram trucks represent each of the three main emergency services, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching. The first installment of the second phase of Built to Serve trucks offers an orange accent stitching.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owners' first responder pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Customers can apply their own patches – flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve truck. Front seat-back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve editions also feature:

"Built to Serve" instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered performance cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Ram 1500 Built to Serve models are loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Packages for Ram Built to Serve editions are available on Big Horn models and in all body styles and all powertrains.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve models have a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $46,625, plus $1,795 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 Built to Serve models go on sale in the spring of 2022.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

