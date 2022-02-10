Northwest Bank Named One of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2022

WARREN, Pa., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2022. The annual list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations from a survey of 60,000 American workers. Northwest Bank is 80 on the overall list and is the third-highest ranked among 30 employers in the Banking and Financial Services category.

"At Northwest, we're the bank where people make the difference. With this as our foundation, we face each day as one, embracing our unique perspectives to spark creative solutions. Knowing that we're better together, we strive every day for understanding, empathy and trust, while building a workplace that provides a rewarding experience and supports everyone's well-being," said Ronald J. Seiffert, Chairman, President and CEO, Northwest Bank. "We appreciate the dedication of our employees and are committed to continuously enhancing the culture, programs and services that make Northwest a great place to work."

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees in its annual ranking of America's Best Employers. To determine the list, Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they'd be to recommend their employer. They were also asked to rate their companies on factors such as working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The final list ranks the 500 large (more than 5,000 employees) and 500 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers that received the most recommendations.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, employee benefits and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2021, Northwest operates 162 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.

