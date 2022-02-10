Moloco Hires Ryan Goldman as Vice President of Marketing to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth Former SoundCloud, Pendo and Sentry VP brings nearly two decades of marketing experience with high-growth technology companies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moloco ( www.moloco.com ), a leader in machine learning (ML) and growth solutions for performance marketers, announced today it has hired Ryan Goldman as Vice President of Marketing. With nearly two decades of experience in marketing roles for B2B technology companies, Mr. Goldman will help drive the next stage of Moloco's growth as it continues to democratize machine learning solutions for businesses of all sizes.

https://www.moloco.com/en/ (PRNewswire)

"I am very excited to have someone of Ryan's pedigree on the team," said Ikkjin Ahn, CEO of Moloco. "Not only does he bring a wealth of expertise in product marketing, business strategy, and go-to-market planning for several billion-dollar companies, but his exceptional leadership skills and business acumen will be of great value as we continue to grow our operations throughout the world and fulfill our vision of empowering businesses to thrive."

At Moloco, Mr. Goldman will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies that strengthen the company's competitive position in the marketplace and for increasing revenue. He will work closely with the executive team to lead the company's growth strategy, while overseeing and expanding all aspects of the marketing team, including corporate marketing, demand generation, communications and other functions.

"Machine learning is transforming every aspect of marketing, monetization and growth for so many types of businesses today. More than any other company, Moloco is guiding the industry into the future by helping customers activate their first-party data to protect consumer privacy while finding, engaging and rewarding their users," said Ryan Goldman, vice president of marketing at Moloco. "These are very exciting times for Moloco and for every business that relies on data to achieve its goals. I couldn't be more thrilled to join the team and help build on the company's incredible momentum."

A subject matter expert in cloud computing, analytics, SaaS products, mobile products, machine learning and more, Mr. Goldman has demonstrated strong leadership while driving corporate growth and transformation for a number of high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he was the vice president of product marketing at SoundCloud, a next-generation music entertainment company. He previously served as vice president of product marketing at Pendo, a company that provides a cloud platform that makes software better, where he overhauled the company's product marketing function in order to help it raise Series F funding at a $2.6 billion valuation. Prior to that, he was the vice president of marketing for the application monitoring company Sentry, where he helped drive 3.5x annual recurring revenue growth.

Mr. Goldman holds his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and graduated from Tufts University with a BA in International Relations. He regularly volunteers at PAWS SF, a non-profit dedicated to helping seniors and individuals with disabilities or illness keep their companion animals.

About Moloco

Moloco's goal is to make the digital economy more transparent, equitable, and profitable by delivering advanced machine learning to companies of all sizes. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher and online retailer can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Cloud DSP enables performance marketers to scale user acquisition quickly and achieve greater lifetime value through battle-tested prediction models. Moloco Retail Media Platform enables online retailers and marketplaces to establish their own performance ad business. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of former Google machine learning engineers. Headquartered in Redwood City, Moloco has nine offices across the US, UK, Korea, China, Japan, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.moloco.com.

Media Contact

Jenn Zimmer

The Hoffman Agency

moloco@hoffman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moloco