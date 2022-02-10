LendingClub Appoints Balaji Thiagarajan as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced Balaji Thiagarajan as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Balaji Thiagarajan, Chief Technology Officer at LendingClub (PRNewswire)

"Balaji joins us at a transformational point in our evolution," said Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub. "His extensive experience in direct-to-consumer technology organizations that leverage big data, machine learning, mobile technologies, and cloud computing to deliver on both incredible business and customer outcomes is second to none. He is perfectly suited to lead the technology organization as we create the digital marketplace bank of the future."

Thiagarajan has 25+ years of experience in leading product management, engineering, and technology operations, and driving innovations across big data, machine learning, mobile, and cloud computing. Prior to joining LendingClub, he was CTO and SVP, Product Development at Change Healthcare, a $3B publicly-traded healthcare technology company. He has also held senior technology roles at Uber, Oracle, Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft.

"I'm excited to join a company that has its sights set on transforming fintech," said Thiagarajan. "LendingClub has been a fintech leader for 15 years and I'm looking forward to building on the company's massive capabilities to deliver a seamless, integrated, mobile-first experience that blends lending, spending, and savings to stay ahead of consumer expectations of next-generation digital banking."

Thiagarajan joins LendingClub's Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer, reporting directly to Scott Sanborn to lead all product development efforts, including the company's financial application suite and business platforms, as well as Technology Operations, Product Management, and Enterprise Program Management organizations.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $70 billion in loans, our artificial intelligence-driven credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 3.9 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com .

