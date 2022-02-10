Guidehouse Insights Finds 5G Proliferation Offers Cities New Revenue Streams and the Opportunity to Improve Social Equity

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights discusses the financial opportunities that 5G proliferation creates for cities, exploring how 5G can improve quality of life, attract industry, and increase digital equality. The report also examines community connectivity challenges and provides actionable recommendations as 5G networks expand.

With the advent of 5G wireless networks, cities have an unprecedented opportunity to take control of how ubiquitous connectivity affects not only the financial success but also social and governance aspects of their communities. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, 5G proliferation offers cities new revenue streams and the opportunity to improve social equity with emerging partnerships in the new 5G ecosystem.

"Cities can generate new revenue streams through the leasing of infrastructure for small cell sites," says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Perhaps more significantly, they can improve social equity by lessening the digital divide between advantaged and economically challenged neighborhoods."

According to the report, cities should partner with communications service providers to monetize municipal assets such as streetlights, utility poles, and fiber networks and work with utilities for shared benefits and monetization of utility rights of way and other assets. City managers can also leverage communications infrastructure vendor expertise in planning and deploying networks.

The report, 5G Presents Financial – and Social – Opportunities for Cities, provides detailed information about the financial opportunities that 5G proliferation creates for cities. The report also explores how 5G can improve quality of life, attract industry, and lessen the digital divide. It discusses the challenging community connectivity considerations and provides actionable recommendations for city managers eager to benefit as 5G networks proliferate. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

