CHGG LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Chegg, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHGG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Chegg investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Chegg common stock between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CHGG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email

at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Chegg's increase in subscribers, growth, and revenue had been a temporary effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in remote education for the vast majority of United States students and once the pandemic-related restrictions eased and students returned to campuses nationwide, Chegg's extraordinary growth trends would end; (ii) Chegg's subscriber and revenue growth were largely due to the facilitation of remote education cheating – an unstable business proposition – rather than the strength of its business model or the acumen of its senior executives and directors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Chegg during the relevant time frame, you have until February 22, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

