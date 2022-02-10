Attorney Angela Storey Joins Habbas & Associates

The law firm of Habbas & Associates in San Jose, California, has recently grown again with the addition of Attorney Angela Storey, who has unique experience as a former insurance defense lawyer.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habbas & Associates in San Jose, California, is one of the region's most trusted personal injury and workplace discrimination law firms. To continually improve the firm's abilities to deliver outstanding legal counsel to its clients, it has recently grown again with the addition of Attorney Angela Storey.

Attorney Storey has nearly 20 years of experience as a personal injury lawyer with a focus on cases that head to trial. Before providing her counsel to injured claimants and plaintiffs, she spent time as an insurance defense attorney for nationwide insurance companies. The insight she gained in this role is used to her clients' advantage in the cases that she takes today.

As someone who was born and raised in the Bay Area of Northern California, Angela knew she wanted to lend her legal talents to the people in her hometown or at least close to it. She completed her Juris Doctorate at Santa Clara University School of Law after first earning an International Economics degree at UCLA.

Throughout her years of practice, Attorney Storey has stayed active in various legal associations. For example, she was once the President of the Santa Clara County Trial Lawyers Association and a past Chair of the Santa Clara County Bar Association's Civil Practice Committee and Law-Related Education Committee before she decided to dedicate the entirety of her career to her practice.

When she is not working on a tough case for a Habbas & Associates client, Angela can be often be found partaking in creative legal discussions, such as participating as a Comic-Con panelist to talk about potential legal complications that would arise if the Star Wars and Star Trek stories took place in the real world.

To learn more about Attorney Angela Storey and Habbas & Associates of San Jose, California, inquiring parties should visit https://www.habbaslaw.com/.

