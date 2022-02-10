2022 Home Services Summit Set for February 17th and 18th

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Services Summit, the first-ever conference created exclusively for home services franchisees and franchisors, is set to take place virtually on February 17th and 18th, 2022. The conference, in tandem with the monthly Home Services Summit Webinar Series, aims to provide an environment for home services franchisees and franchisors to network, hear from industry experts and learn new business-growth strategies.

"I created the Home Services Summit to meet the unique needs of franchisors at a time when the home services vertical is becoming one of the leading opportunities in franchising," said CEO, Scott Abbott. "At the summit, attendees will hear from thought leaders in the industry and how they built and created some of the industry's most successful franchising brands."

Event highlights include eight engaging panels featuring 20+ panelists from prominent companies like Five Star Franchising, Horse Power Brands, Junkluggers, Franchise Fastlane and Princeton Equity Group. The summit will feature two keynote speakers: Scott Stratten, author and President of UnMarketing, and Greg Nathan, author, business psychologist and Founder of Franchise Relationships Institute. 400+ franchisees and franchisors are expected to attend.

"At the conference, we're going to cover some hugely important topics in the home services franchising world, including third-party lead generation, customer financing, closing sales and selling your company," said Abbott. "We're excited to share this collective of knowledge from industry visionaries to our attendees and help this lucrative industry continue to grow."

Interested franchisees and franchisors in the home services industry can visit https://events.hubilo.com/home-services-summit/register to register. The cost for attendance is $49 for franchisees, $99 for franchisors and $199 for vendors and suppliers. Registration closes the day of the event.

For more information, visit https://homeservicessummit.com/annual-summit-home-services-summit-2022/.

ABOUT HOME SERVICES SUMMIT:

Started in 2021, Home Services Summit was founded with the mission of creating an environment where home services franchisors and franchisees can connect with and learn from others in the home services space. For more information, visit https://homeservicessummit.com/.

