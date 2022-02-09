Unprecedented Psychedelics Investing Conference Lands In Miami On April 19th, Hosted By Benzinga

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference , the premier gathering of psychedelics industry leaders and forward-thinking investors, is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 19, 2022, in Miami, Florida.

Enjoy exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow at an event hosted by Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation.

Join us for a day full of unique networking opportunities, exclusive industry insights and a chance to be in the room with the leaders taking Psychedelics to the next level.

Benzinga is proud to announce Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Shares Investment Advisers and host of ABC's Shark Tank as a keynote speaker and panelist for the conference.

"We're glad to welcome the burgeoning psychedelics industry into Benzinga's growing ecosystem of events. We've seen cannabis businesses raise hundreds of millions of dollars at our Cannabis Capital Conferences and it's our pleasure to open this possibility to businesses working to develop and establish psychedelics as the new paradigm-shift in mental health treatment," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick.

Why Attend The Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference

The first Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference is a natural spinoff from the now classic Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, which have already featured numerous panels and presentations from key representatives of the psychedelics space, including leaders from:

MindMed

Enveric Biosciences

Mydecine

Novamind

Numinus Wellness

NeonMind Biosciences

Entheon Biomedical

Cybin

After 13 extremely successful Cannabis editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference will feature all the core components of a classic Benzinga event, including keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances.

The Speakers

At the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference in Miami you'll hear from some of the top executives and investors in psychedelics, including:

Kevin O'Leary , Chairman of O'Shares Investment Advisers and Strategic Investor in MindMed

Robert Barrow , CEO at MindMed

Dr. Joseph Tucker , CEO at Enveric Biosciences

Click here to register for the full In Person Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more.

Secure your spot now and also gain full access to the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference happening at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21, 2022. Dual Event Passes are available for super early birds until Feb. 20.

"Benzinga has always held a keen interest in emerging industries and we believe Psychedelics is another sector poised for growth. We're thrilled to welcome the executives, investors and analysts at the forefront of this exciting industry to Miami on April 19th. We're even more excited to give our audience the platform to engage with these leaders directly," comments Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

