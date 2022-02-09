ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a global satellite intelligence infrastructure provider, has announced today that Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, will join its Virtual Constellation and Partner Network.

Satellogic Joins Ursa Space's Virtual Constellation And Partner Network

The addition of Satellogic enhances Ursa Space's Image Services platform, the world's largest one-stop shop for commercial SAR imagery comprising multiple SAR, RF, and optical vendors, and provides an additional outlet for Satellogic imagery. Ursa customers can search and order Satellogic archived imagery, or task new imagery from Satellogic.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Satellogic as a data partner of ours," said Adam Maher, CEO and founder, Ursa Space. "Satellogic's groundbreaking capabilities and forward-thinking problem solving techniques will leverage the position of both companies in the satellite industry."

"Our partnership with Ursa is a win for the EO data community. Ursa customers will be able to access Satellogic's best-in-class satellite imagery along with our high-resolution full-motion videos," said Thomas VanMatre, VP of Global Business Development at Satellogic. "This partnership extends our market reach, particularly into the North American market, while advancing our mutually shared objective in providing transparency at scale."

The Satellogic constellation consists of 17 commercial NewSat satellites in sun-synchronous low Earth orbit (LEO). This allows Satellogic to deliver up to four daily revisits of any point of interest, and remap any country or region in its entirety every month. Satellites in orbit under the Satellogic purview have a life cycle of three years, keeping hardware at peak technological advancement.

Today's announcement is a monumental collaboration as it equips Ursa Space's users with access to high definition, full-motion satellite video up to 60 seconds. This is both a breakthrough capability and a first for Ursa Space's database. In addition to high definition video, Satellogic cameras are also capturing both multispectral (sub-meter resolution) and hyperspectral (29 bands) imagery, producing imagery with rich geospatial data streams at unmatched frequency.

Both Ursa Space and Satellogic share the mission of bringing geospatial insights to organizations, increasing transparency for decision makers, and growing the user base for satellite technology with minimal barriers to entry.

