iRobot Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2022.

"Despite ongoing semiconductor chip constraints and shipping delays that impacted our ability to fulfill approximately more than $35 million in orders, we reported fourth-quarter financial results within the parameters we outlined in late October," said Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer of iRobot. "While multiple supply chain issues conspired to limit our 2021 financial performance, we made considerable and important strategic progress during the year. We grew our connected customer base by 44 percent, succeeded in differentiating our floor care robots through superior software intelligence, took major steps forward to transform our go-to-market approach, acquired Aeris in November to diversify our product portfolio, and advanced our supply chain continuity, resiliency and agility."

Angle continued, "Looking ahead, the growth runway for robotic floor care remains fundamentally healthy, and we remain well positioned to continue participating in its global expansion as a category and technology leader. We are excited about our 2022 innovation and go-to-market plans as well as our operational initiatives to expand our access to key semiconductor components over the coming quarters and diversify our manufacturing footprint. Our 2022 outlook is highlighted by our expectation for solid top-line growth and EPS expansion. We anticipate that supply chain challenges will dampen our performance in the first two quarters, followed by much stronger revenue growth, substantial improvement in profitability and accelerated EPS expansion in the second half of the year as component availability increases and certain cost headwinds ease."

Financial Performance Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 declined 16% to $455.4 million from $544.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Full-year 2021 revenue was $1,565.0 million , an increase of 9% over $1,430.4 million in 2020.

iRobot's fourth-quarter 2021 GAAP operating loss was ($44.9) million , compared with GAAP operating income of $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating loss was ($33.6) million versus non-GAAP operating income of $30.4 million in the same period last year. The company's full-year 2021 GAAP operating loss was ($1.1) million , compared with GAAP operating income of $146.3 million for the full year 2020. For 2021, non-GAAP operating income was $38.3 million versus $149.7 million for the full year 2020.

GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($1.17) , compared with GAAP net income per share of $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($1.05) for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with non-GAAP net income per share of $0.84 in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net income per share for 2021 was $1.08 , compared with $5.14 per share in 2020. Full-year non-GAAP 2021 net income per share was $1.34 , compared with $4.14 for full-year 2020.

iRobot's 2021 financial results were achieved over a 52-week period while the company's 2020 performance reflected a 53-week period.

As of January 1, 2022 , the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $234.5 million , compared with $247.9 million as of October 2, 2021 , and $483.7 million as of January 2, 2021 .

Q421 and Recent Business Highlights

Financial Expectations

iRobot is providing GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. A detailed reconciliation between the company's GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

Metric

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Revenue

$1.75 billion - $1.85 billion

—

$1.75 billion - $1.85 billion Gross Profit

$617 million - $676 million

~$5 million

$622 million - $681 million Operating Income

$1.3 million - $17.3 million

~$42.7 million

$44 million - $60 million (Loss) Earnings Per Share

($0.23) - $0.27

~$1.73

$1.50 - $2.00

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call

iRobot will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, major business developments and its outlook for fiscal year 2022. Pertinent conference call details include:

Date: February 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Call-In Number: 213-358-0894 Conference ID: 3997756

A live webcast of the conference call, along with the conference call prepared remarks, will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q421-fy21-irobot-corp-financial-results-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through February 17, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 3997756.

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds the world's most thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 40 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Leveraging this portfolio, iRobot engineers are working to build an ecosystem of robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, iRobot Corp.'s expectations regarding: growth of the robotic floor care category and the company's participation in its growth; our ability to gain access to components necessary to manufacture products; diversification of manufacturing; the company's 2022 financial expectations including anticipated revenue, gross profit, operating income and earnings per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; the expectation that supply chain challenges will dampen its financial performance in the first two quarters of the year followed by stronger revenue growth, substantial improvement in profitability and accelerated EPS expansion in the second half of the year as component availability increases and certain cost headwinds ease; and the development of additional product features, such as advanced voice-enabled intelligence. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. In particular, the risks and uncertainties include, among other things: our ability to operate in an emerging market; the financial strength of our customers and retailers; the impact of tariffs on goods imported into the United States; general economic conditions; market acceptance of and adoption of our products; and competition. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot Corp., see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021















Revenue $ 455,448

$ 544,827

$ 1,564,987

$ 1,430,390 Cost of revenue:













Cost of product revenue 329,275

329,181

1,013,465

758,241 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 548

225

1,223

1,920 Total cost of revenue 329,823

329,406

1,014,688

760,161















Gross profit 125,625

215,421

550,299

670,229















Operating expenses:













Research and development 40,472

44,741

161,331

156,670 Selling and marketing 103,126

129,331

289,848

265,475 General and administrative 26,603

25,851

99,190

100,770 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 369

228

1,030

992 Total operating expenses 170,570

200,151

551,399

523,907















Operating (loss) income (44,945)

15,270

(1,100)

146,322















Other income (expense), net 3,246

(244)

29,384

41,593















(Loss) income before income taxes (41,699)

15,026

28,284

187,915 Income tax (benefit) expense (10,188)

1,691

(2,106)

40,847 Net (loss) income $ (31,511)

$ 13,335

$ 30,390

$ 147,068















Net (loss) income per share:













Basic $ (1.17)

$ 0.47

$ 1.10

$ 5.23 Diluted $ (1.17)

$ 0.46

$ 1.08

$ 5.14















Number of shares used in per share calculations:











Basic 26,978

28,148

27,687

28,101 Diluted 26,978

28,763

28,162

28,618















Stock-based compensation included in above figures:







Cost of revenue $ 392

$ 362

$ 1,321

$ 1,511 Research and development 2,646

3,154

9,542

10,655 Selling and marketing 1,208

1,101

4,190

3,700 General and administrative 1,253

4,454

6,641

14,109 Total $ 5,499

$ 9,071

$ 21,694

$ 29,975

iRobot Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands)









January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,457

$ 432,635 Short term investments 33,044

51,081 Accounts receivable, net 160,642

170,526 Inventory 333,296

181,756 Other current assets 61,094

45,223 Total current assets 789,533

881,221 Property and equipment, net 78,887

76,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,609

43,682 Deferred tax assets 37,945

33,404 Goodwill 173,292

125,872 Intangible assets, net 28,410

9,902 Other assets 38,753

19,063 Total assets $ 1,184,429

$ 1,189,728







Liabilities and stockholders' equity













Accounts payable $ 251,298

$ 165,779 Accrued expenses 132,618

131,388 Deferred revenue and customer advances 11,767

10,400 Total current liabilities 395,683

307,567 Operating lease liabilities 43,462

50,485 Deferred tax liabilities 3,250

705 Other long-term liabilities 25,311

26,537 Total long-term liabilities 72,023

77,727 Total liabilities 467,706

385,294 Stockholders' equity 716,723

804,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,184,429

$ 1,189,728

iRobot Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)

















For the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 30,390

$ 147,068 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities, net of the effects of acquisition:





Depreciation and amortization 33,309

34,762 Gain on equity investment (30,063)

(43,817) Stock-based compensation 21,694

29,975 Deferred income taxes, net (6,934)

13,837 Other 5,940

6,467 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (use) source





Accounts receivable 10,290

(21,893) Inventory (151,193)

(24,535) Other assets (19,868)

(15,804) Accounts payable 82,289

48,699 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,824)

57,289 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (31,970)

232,048







Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (29,928)

(31,599) Purchase of investments (10,811)

(4,150) Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (71,357)

- Sales and maturities of investments 63,976

13,500 Net cash used in investing activities (48,120)

(22,249)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock plans 6,719

5,584 Income tax withholding payment associated with restricted stock vesting (5,161)

(1,845) Stock repurchases (150,000)

(25,000) Net cash used in financing activities (148,442)

(21,261)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,646)

4,705 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (231,178)

193,243 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 432,635

239,392 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 201,457

$ 432,635

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Information (unaudited)

































For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022

January 2, 2021 Revenue by Geography: *













Domestic $ 226,035

$ 316,259

$ 754,173

$ 744,648 International 229,413

228,568

810,814

685,742 Total $ 455,448

$ 544,827

$ 1,564,987

$ 1,430,390















Robot Units Shipped *













Vacuum 1,480

1,952

4,976

4,859 Mopping 177

241

626

635 Total 1,657

2,193

5,602

5,494















Revenue by Product Category **













Vacuum*** $ 408

$ 484

$ 1,399

$ 1,274 Mopping*** 47

61

166

157 Total $ 455

$ 545

$ 1,565

$ 1,430















Average gross selling prices for robot units $ 352

$ 327

$ 332

$ 318















Headcount 1,372

1,209







































* in thousands













** in millions













*** includes accessory revenue





























Certain numbers may not total due to rounding















iRobot Corporation

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures described below. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of amortization of intangible assets including completed technology, customer relationships, and reacquired distribution rights acquired in connection with business combinations. Amortization charges for our acquisition-related intangible assets are inconsistent in size and are significantly impacted by the timing and valuation of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Tariff Refunds: iRobot was granted a Section 301 List 3 Tariff Exclusion in April 2020, which temporarily eliminated tariffs on the Company's products imported from China until December 31, 2020 and entitled the Company to a refund of all related tariffs previously paid since September 2018. We excluded the refunds for tariffs paid in 2018 and 2019 from our 2020 second-quarter and year-to-date non-GAAP measures because those tariff refunds associated with tariff costs incurred in the past had no impact to our fiscal year 2020 earnings.

Net Merger, Acquisition and Divestiture (Income) Expense: Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (income) expense primarily consists of transaction fees, professional fees, and transition and integration costs directly associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. It also includes business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended. The occurrence and amount of these costs will vary depending on the timing and size of these transactions. We exclude these charges from our non-GAAP measures to facilitate an evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Stock-Based Compensation: Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge relating to stock-based awards. We exclude this expense as it is a non-cash expense, and we assess our internal operations excluding this expense and believe it facilitates comparisons to the performance of other companies.

IP Litigation Expense, Net: IP litigation expense, net relates to legal costs incurred to litigate patent, trademark, copyright and false advertising infringements, or to oppose or defend against interparty actions related to intellectual property. Any settlement payment or proceeds resulting from these infringements are included or netted against the costs. We exclude these costs from our non-GAAP measures as we do not believe these costs have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigations and settlements.

Gain/Loss on Strategic Investments: Gain/loss on strategic investments includes fair value adjustments, realized gains and losses on the sales of these investments and losses on the impairment of these investments. We exclude these items from our non-GAAP measures because we do not believe they correlate to the performance of our core business and may vary in size based on market conditions and events. We believe that the exclusion of these gains or losses provides investors with a supplemental view of our operational performance.

Restructuring and Other: Restructuring charges are related to one-time actions associated with workforce reductions, including severance costs, certain professional fees and other costs directly associated with resource realignments tied to strategic initiatives or changes in business conditions. We exclude this item from our non-GAAP measures when evaluating our recent and prospective business performance as such items vary significantly based on the magnitude of the action and do not reflect anticipated future operating costs. In addition, these charges do not necessarily provide meaningful insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business.

Income tax adjustments: Income tax adjustments include the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments, calculated using the appropriate statutory tax rate for each adjustment. We reassess the need for any valuation allowance recorded based on the non-GAAP profitability and have eliminated the effect of the valuation allowance recorded in the U.S. jurisdiction. We also exclude certain tax items, including impact from stock-based compensation windfalls/shortfalls, that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. We believe disclosure of the income tax provision before the effect of such tax items is important to permit investors' consistent earnings comparison between periods.

iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)























For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 455,448 $ 544,827

$ 1,564,987 $ 1,430,390











GAAP Gross Profit $ 125,625 $ 215,421

$ 550,299 $ 670,229 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 548 225

1,223 1,920 Stock-based compensation 392 362

1,321 1,511 Tariff refunds - 3,531

(270) (36,486) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 126,565 $ 219,539

$ 552,573 $ 637,174 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 27.8% 40.3%

35.3% 44.5%











GAAP Operating Expenses $ 170,570 $ 200,151

$ 551,399 $ 523,907 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (369) (228)

(1,030) (992) Stock-based compensation (5,107) (8,709)

(20,373) (28,464) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture (expense) income (784) -

(2,059) 566 IP litigation expense, net (4,173) (2,084)

(13,464) (5,444) Restructuring and other 58 (10)

(156) (2,073) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 160,195 $ 189,120

$ 514,317 $ 487,500 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 35.2% 34.7%

32.9% 34.1%











GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (44,945) $ 15,270

$ (1,100) $ 146,322 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 917 453

2,253 2,912 Stock-based compensation 5,499 9,071

21,694 29,975 Tariff refunds - 3,531

(270) (36,486) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 784 -

2,059 (566) IP litigation expense, net 4,173 2,084

13,464 5,444 Restructuring and other (58) 10

156 2,073 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income $ (33,630) $ 30,419

$ 38,256 $ 149,674 Non-GAAP Operating Margin (7.4)% 5.6 %

2.4 % 10.5 %













iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals – Continued (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













For the three months ended

For the twelve months ended

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (10,188) $ 1,691

$ (2,106) $ 40,847 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 3,061 3,826

(2,933) (12,016) Other tax adjustments 1,973 253

4,902 (635) Non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense $ (5,154) $ 5,770

$ (137) $ 28,196











GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (31,511) $ 13,335

$ 30,390 $ 147,068 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 917 453

2,253 2,912 Stock-based compensation 5,499 9,071

21,694 29,975 Tariff refunds - 3,531

(270) (36,486) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 784 -

2,059 (1,241) IP litigation expense, net 4,173 2,084

13,464 5,444 Restructuring and other (58) 10

156 2,073 Gain on strategic investments (3,135) (250)

(30,063) (43,817) Income tax effect (5,034) (4,079)

(1,969) 12,651 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (28,365) $ 24,155

$ 37,714 $ 118,579











GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (1.17) $ 0.46

$ 1.08 $ 5.14 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.03 0.02

0.08 0.10 Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.32

0.77 1.05 Tariff refunds - 0.12

(0.01) (1.28) Net merger, acquisition and divestiture expense (income) 0.03 -

0.07 (0.04) IP litigation expense, net 0.16 0.07

0.48 0.19 Restructuring and other - -

0.01 0.07 Gain on strategic investments (0.11) (0.01)

(1.07) (1.53) Income tax effect (0.19) (0.14)

(0.07) 0.44 Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share $ (1.05) $ 0.84

$ 1.34 $ 4.14











Number of shares used in diluted per share calculation 26,978 28,763

28,162 28,618











Supplemental Information









Days sales outstanding 32 31





Days in inventory 92 55







iRobot Corporation Supplemental Data – Impact of Section 301 Tariffs (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





































For the three months ended For the twelve

months ended

April 3, 2021 July 3, 2021 October 2, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 1, 2022











Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 3,383 $ 11,622 $ 14,145 $ 19,105 $ 48,255 Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and

operating margin (GAAP & non-GAAP) (1.1)% (3.2)% (3.2)% (4.2)% (3.1)% Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to

net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.09) $ (0.36) $ (0.43) $ (0.57) $ (1.54) Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to

net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.09) $ (0.36) $ (0.50) $ (0.60) $ (1.72)













For the three months ended For the twelve

months ended

March 28, 2020 June 27, 2020 September 26, 2020 January 2, 2021 January 2, 2021











Section 301 Tariff Costs $ 6,609 $ (6,609) $ - $ - $ - Impact of Section 301 tariff costs to gross and

operating margin (GAAP & non-GAAP) (3.4)% 2.4 % - % - % - % Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to

net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.19) $ 0.19 $ - $ - $ - Tax effected impact of Section 301 tariff costs to

net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ (0.15) $ 0.15 $ - $ - $ -











Certain numbers may not total due to rounding











iRobot Corporation Supplemental Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2022 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance (unaudited)









FY-22 GAAP Gross Profit $617 - $676 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$3 million Stock-based compensation ~$2 million Total adjustments ~$5 million Non-GAAP Gross Profit $622 - $681 million





FY-22 GAAP Operating Income $1.3 - $17.3 million Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$5 million Stock-based compensation ~$34.5 million IP litigation expense, net ~$3.2 million Total adjustments ~$42.7 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $44 - $60 million





FY-22 GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share ($0.23) - $0.27 Amortization of acquired intangible assets ~$0.18 Stock-based compensation ~$1.25 IP litigation expense, net ~$0.12 Loss on strategic investments ~$0.61 Income tax effect ~($0.43) Total adjustments ~$1.73 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.50 - $2.00



Number of shares used in diluted per share calculations ~27.6 million

