ClassPass Reveals Best of ClassPass Awards, Highlighting the Top Studios and Instructors in North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass , the leading fitness and wellness membership, today announced the winners of the Company's much-anticipated Best of ClassPass Awards . The Best of ClassPass Awards recognize and honor the top fitness studios and wellness instructors in North America.

The winners of the Best of ClassPass Awards are determined through a variety of factors, including a mix of ClassPass reservations and over 15,000 personal user nominations. These awards shine a spotlight on ClassPasser's favorite studios, experiences and instructors from the past year as people have returned to in-person activities.

With ClassPass users booking classes and services at a 10 percent higher rate than pre-pandemic times , data shows that the wellness industry is rebounding. The Mindbody 2022 Wellness Index revealed that 78 percent of Americans feel wellness is more important than ever, further highlighting the importance of these businesses.

"The Best of ClassPass award winners represent users' favorite wellness experiences across North America - whether it's their favorite instructor who kicked their butt in the best way, the most rejuvenating spa experience, or a business that was too pretty not to take a photo for Instagram. With tens of thousands of wellness businesses on the ClassPass platform, the winners truly represent those who have had a significant impact on their communities," said Kinsey Livingston, Vice President of Partnerships at ClassPass. "We are honored to recognize these businesses for their dedication to showing up day in and day out for the customers that rely on them."

This year, nominations were classified into four categories: Top Instructor, Best Fitness Studio, Best Wellness Venue, and Most Instagrammable Experiences.

The list of Best of ClassPass winners are:

Top Fitness Instructors in North America

Best Fitness Studios in North America

Best Wellness Venues in North America

Most Instagrammable Experiences in North America

For more details on the winners, please visit https://classpass.com/blog/best-of-classpass/ .

