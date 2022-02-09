'Care Now, Pay Later' Pioneer PayZen Integrates with Epic, Joins App Orchard

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen , a mission-driven fintech company tackling healthcare affordability, today announced that its technology has been approved by Epic to offer its "Care Now, Pay Later" solution on the App Orchard Marketplace. PayZen's first-of-its-kind, AI-backed technology allows hospitals, health systems and large physician groups to offer its patients affordable payment options, while accurately determining a patient's unique ability to pay. Offering the integrated solution on the Epic platform will provide a seamless solution to providers who use Epic and a superior user experience for their patients.

"Most of the market solutions available are not designed for continuous care, an area of healthcare that is often neglected especially since the pandemic," said PayZen's COO and co-founder Tobias Mezger. "Our mission at PayZen is to address healthcare affordability for everyone, no matter the stage of care, and offer patients with a payment structure that we know they can afford. In integrating with Epic, we are able to provide its users with a seamless payment over time option while continuing to serve as a trusted technology partner to medical providers across the country."

PayZen's mission is to help patients "Care Now, Pay Later" (CNPL). All patients qualify, never paying any interest or any fees, while providers retain complete flexibility over the program with no administrative burden. Its digital platform works with any healthcare system and makes the application process seamless for patients and hospital administrators alike. After its recent Series A fundraise, the company plans to invest further in its AI and machine learning technology to expand its underwriting capabilities across financial, medical and alternative data sets, making CNPL a reality for 100% of patients.

About PayZen:

PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.

