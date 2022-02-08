Southfield Resident Michelle Wooddell Announces Candidacy To Represent Michigan's Newly Drawn 12th Congressional District

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield resident and Democrat Michelle Wooddell is announcing her candidacy for Congress today. A kitchen-table Democrat, concerned with the everyday issues facing Michiganders, Wooddell is seeking to represent Michigan's newly created 12th Congressional District, which includes Livonia, Dearborn, Southfield, and Northwest Detroit. Her priorities include affordable healthcare and college tuition, supporting the police with a focus on stopping crime and providing more aid for mental health issues, supporting troops and their families, and protection of the environment, particularly our water. Wooddell is a small business owner and teacher who grew up in Dearborn, Mich. More information on Wooddell is available at unitethe12th. For logo, click here; for image click here; for video click here.

Democrat Michelle Wooddell, a Southfield, Mich., resident, is seeking to represent Michigan's newly created 12th Congressional District. (PRNewswire)

Wooddell has worked more than two decades as a community leader. Her company, Nonprofit Spot, LLC, was founded in 2013, helping more than 100 metro Detroit nonprofit organizations with programming, operations, and management. She is a tenured associate professor at Grand Valley State University; prior to 2013 she worked at the Detroit Historical Society for 11 years.

"My whole career has been spent side-by-side collaborating with the organizers, activists and community leaders who work tirelessly on behalf of families living in southeast Michigan. Now, I'd like to take that knowledge and experience to Congress to fight for hardworking families," said Wooddell. "The families of the 12th district need someone who doesn't demonize their opponents or spend their time shouting about issues on social media or in the press. I'm an ordinary, no-nonsense mom who knows that Congress needs more representatives willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work."

Wooddell is a graduate of Dearborn Public Schools, the University of Michigan, and Wayne State University. Her father worked for Ford Motor Company for more than 30 years and still lives in Dearborn. Wooddell lives in Southfield, Mich., is married to Victor Wooddell, and the couple have two adopted children, Aleksey and Sasha.

