Doximity Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We had a strong Q3 led by our existing clients as our net revenue retention rate hit 171%," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder & CEO at Doximity. "Our telehealth platform grew to 350,000 active providers and we agreed to acquire Amion which powers nearly 200,000 physician schedules. It's our life's work to build the physician cloud – a digital platform to help physicians save time, so they can provide better care for patients."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue: Revenue of $97.9 million , versus $58.7 million , an increase of 67% year-over-year.

Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $55.6 million , versus $17.2 million , representing a 57% margin. Non-GAAP net income of $63.6 million , versus $19.5 million , representing a 65% margin.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $47.0 million , versus $21.5 million , an increase of 119% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 48%, versus 37%.

Net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Diluted net income per share was $0.26 , versus $0.05 , while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.29 , versus $0.07 .

Operating cash flow and free cash flow: Operating cash flow of $27.3 million , versus $24.0 million , and free cash flow of $25.6 million , versus $22.9 million .

Financial Outlook

Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2022 as follows:

Revenue between $89.0 million and $90.0 million .

Adjusted EBITDA between $34.0 million and $35.0 million .

Doximity is updating guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as follows:

Revenue between $338.9 million and $339.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA between $144.9 million and $145.9 million .

Doximity is providing preliminary guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 as follows:

Revenue growth of about 33% (excluding the Amion acquisition) to approximately $450 million .

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40% or greater (excluding the Amion acquisition).

Conference Call Information

Doximity will host a webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page shortly after the call.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to our industry or on our customers' industries, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iii) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (iv) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (v) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vi) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus for our recent offering of shares of Class A common stock shares that was filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Additional information will be provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2021. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,079

$ 66,393 Marketable securities 680,499

76,141 Accounts receivable, net 69,823

50,319 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,917

10,692 Deferred contract costs, current 5,060

5,856 Total current assets 858,378

209,401 Property and equipment, net 8,221

7,598 Deferred income tax assets 35,431

2,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,589

1,339 Intangible assets, net 8,802

9,596 Goodwill 18,915

18,915 Other assets 836

2,758 Total assets $ 932,172

$ 251,719 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,230

$ 1,515 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,980

16,285 Deferred revenue, current 65,576

83,272 Operating lease liabilities, current 927

970 Total current liabilities 91,713

102,042 Deferred revenue, non-current 38

220 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 668

284 Other liabilities, non-current 905

972 Total liabilities 93,324

103,518







Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock





Redeemable convertible preferred stock —

81,458 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 190

83 Additional paid-in capital 688,290

30,357 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,013)

(21) Retained earnings 154,381

36,324 Total stockholders' equity 838,848

66,743 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity $ 932,172

$ 251,719

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue $ 97,876

$ 58,709

$ 249,895

$ 140,210 Cost of revenue(1) 11,085

7,872

28,022

23,203 Gross profit 86,791

50,837

221,873

117,007 Operating expenses(1):













Research and development 16,225

11,406

44,926

31,315 Sales and marketing 25,698

17,017

66,230

44,447 General and administrative 9,079

4,478

25,102

10,789 Total operating expenses 51,002

32,901

136,258

86,551 Income from operations 35,789

17,936

85,615

30,456 Other income, net 20

4,601

485

4,428 Income before income taxes 35,809

22,537

86,100

34,884 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (19,838)

5,306

(31,957)

6,157 Net income $ 55,647

$ 17,231

$ 118,057

$ 28,727 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities —

(11,831)

(21,866)

(17,907) Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 55,647

$ 5,400

$ 96,191

$ 10,820 Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.07

$ 0.62

$ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.05

$ 0.53

$ 0.12 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic 188,372

77,766

154,289

72,590 Diluted 216,396

99,923

182,905

92,286



(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,912

$ 179

$ 2,973

$ 368 Research and development 2,035

634

4,864

1,179 Sales and marketing 2,681

633

5,575

1,304 General and administrative 3,206

774

8,221

1,531 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 9,834

$ 2,220

$ 21,633

$ 4,382

DOXIMITY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 55,647

$ 17,231

$ 118,057

$ 28,727 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 1,361

1,015

3,672

2,711 Deferred income taxes (31,972)

3,450

(31,972)

4,073 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 9,834

2,220

21,633

4,382 Other 642

(287)

570

(182) Non-cash lease expense 288

718

857

2,012 Bad debt expense (recovery) (120)

(47)

75

(43) Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net 1,302

44

2,863

58 Gain on sale of business —

(4,698)

—

(4,698) Amortization of deferred contract costs 1,710

1,557

7,366

4,697 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:













Accounts receivable (14,021)

403

(19,579)

(14,487) Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,722

(596)

(7,003)

167 Deferred contract costs (3,697)

(3,215)

(6,672)

(5,970) Accounts payable 453

(658)

162

(933) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,417

6,155

7,998

5,512 Deferred revenue (13,111)

830

(17,538)

19,373 Operating lease liabilities (173)

(730)

(811)

(2,040) Other liabilities 2

569

(67)

2,063 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,284

23,961

79,611

45,422 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of property and equipment (611)

(6)

(852)

(98) Capitalized internal-use software (1,065)

(1,069)

(2,736)

(3,599) Purchases of marketable securities (115,772)

(34,399)

(1,271,915)

(34,399) Maturities of marketable securities 6,066

4,000

41,617

38,000 Sales of marketable securities 85,862

—

616,938

— Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired —

(48)

—

(31,682) Other —

25

—

— Proceeds from sale of business —

4,230

—

4,230 Net cash used in investing activities (25,520)

(27,267)

(616,948)

(27,548) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions —

—

553,905

— Payments of deferred offering costs —

(381)

(3,982)

(381) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 4,174

3,075

9,234

4,422 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (380)

—

(436)

— Repurchase of common stock —

(370)

(2,698)

(370) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,794

2,324

556,023

3,671 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,558

(982)

18,686

21,545 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 79,521

70,957

66,393

48,430 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 85,079

$ 69,975

$ 85,079

$ 69,975

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share: We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and expenses associated with acquisitions from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other income, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development cost.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

Net revenue retention rate: We calculate net revenue retention rate by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods, and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn.

Customers with trailing 12-month subscription revenue greater than $100,000 : We calculate the number of customers with TTM product revenue greater than $100,000 by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in subscription revenue in the TTM period. The number of customers with TTM subscription-based revenue of at least $100,000 is a key indicator of the scale of our business. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Net income $ 55,647

$ 17,231

$ 118,057

$ 28,727 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Acquisition and other related expenses —

326

—

470 Stock-based compensation 9,834

2,220

21,633

4,382 Depreciation and amortization 1,361

1,015

3,672

2,711 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (19,838)

5,306

(31,957)

6,157 Other income, net (20)

(4,601)

(485)

(4,428) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,984

$ 21,497

$ 110,920

$ 38,019















Revenue $ 97,876

$ 58,709

$ 249,895

$ 140,210 Net income margin 57 %

29 %

47 %

20 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 48 %

37 %

44 %

27 %



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,284

$ 23,961

$ 79,611

$ 45,422 Purchases of property and equipment (611)

(6)

(852)

(98) Capitalized internal-use software (1,065)

(1,069)

(2,736)

(3,599) Free cash flow $ 25,608

$ 22,886

$ 76,023

$ 41,725 Other cash flow components:













Net cash used in investing activities $ (25,520)

$ (27,267)

$ (616,948)

$ (27,548) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 3,794

$ 2,324

$ 556,023

$ 3,671



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) GAAP cost of revenue $ 11,085

$ 7,872

$ 28,022

$ 23,203 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (1,912)

(179)

(2,973)

(368) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 9,173

$ 7,693

$ 25,049

$ 22,835















GAAP gross profit $ 86,791

$ 50,837

$ 221,873

$ 117,007 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation 1,912

179

2,973

368 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 88,703

$ 51,016

$ 224,846

$ 117,375















GAAP gross margin 89 %

87 %

89 %

83 % Non-GAAP gross margin 91 %

87 %

90 %

84 %















GAAP research and development expense $ 16,225

$ 11,406

$ 44,926

$ 31,315 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (2,035)

(634)

(4,864)

(1,179) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 14,190

$ 10,772

$ 40,062

$ 30,136















GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 25,698

$ 17,017

$ 66,230

$ 44,447 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (2,681)

(633)

(5,575)

(1,304) Amortization of acquired intangibles (265)

(303)

(795)

(817) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 22,752

$ 16,081

$ 59,860

$ 42,326















GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,079

$ 4,478

$ 25,102

$ 10,789 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Acquisition and other related expenses —

(326)

—

(470) Stock-based compensation (3,206)

(774)

(8,221)

(1,531) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 5,873

$ 3,378

$ 16,881

$ 8,788















GAAP operating expense $ 51,002

$ 32,901

$ 136,258

$ 86,551 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Acquisition and other related expenses —

(326)

—

(470) Stock-based compensation (7,922)

(2,041)

(18,660)

(4,014) Amortization of acquired intangibles (265)

(303)

(795)

(817) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 42,815

$ 30,231

$ 116,803

$ 81,250















GAAP operating income $ 35,789

$ 17,936

$ 85,615

$ 30,456 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Acquisition and other related expenses —

326

—

470 Stock-based compensation 9,834

2,220

21,633

4,382 Amortization of acquired intangibles 265

303

795

817 Non-GAAP operating income $ 45,888

$ 20,785

$ 108,043

$ 36,125



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages) GAAP net income $ 55,647

$ 17,231

$ 118,057

$ 28,727 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Acquisition and other related expenses —

326

—

470 Stock-based compensation 9,834

2,220

21,633

4,382 Amortization of acquired intangibles 265

303

795

817 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (2,121)

(598)

(4,710)

(1,190) Non-GAAP net income $ 63,625

$ 19,482

$ 135,775

$ 33,206 Non-GAAP net income margin 65 %

33 %

54 %

24 %















GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities $ —

$ (11,831)

$ (21,866)

$ (17,907) Impact on undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities due to non-GAAP adjustments —

(1,114)

(2,436)

(2,295) Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities $ —

$ (12,945)

$ (24,302)

$ (20,202)















Non-GAAP net income $ 63,625

$ 19,482

$ 135,775

$ 33,206 Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities —

(12,945)

(24,302)

(20,202) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders, basic and diluted $ 63,625

$ 6,537

$ 111,473

$ 13,004















Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic 188,372

77,766

154,289

72,590 Diluted 216,396

99,923

182,905

92,286















Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.08

$ 0.72

$ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.07

$ 0.61

$ 0.14



(1) For the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

