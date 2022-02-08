DeepSurface Security Secures $4.5M to Ignite Business Expansion The Automated Risk Analysis and Prioritization Platform Will Focus on Adding Enterprise Customers and Accelerating Product Development

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepSurface , the award-winning, automated risk analysis and prioritization company, today announced that it raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round. The funding round was led by Differential Ventures, an artificial intelligence and cyber security seed venture fund. Key investors include Osage Venture Partners, Ginossar Ventures and Peninsula Ventures.

DeepSurface is an automated risk analysis and prioritization platform (PRNewsfoto/DeepSurface Security) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to announce we've raised $4.5 million in seed funding," said James Dirksen CEO at DeepSurface.

Founded in 2017, DeepSurface is the first fully-automated platform that collects all needed context from an organization's network, analyzes all vulnerabilities for exploitability using that context, and then prioritizes all vulnerabilities by risk to the organization. DeepSurface customers include financial services providers, public utilities, legal services, SaaS providers and higher education.

"We are very excited to announce that we've raised $4.5 million in seed funding," said James Dirksen, co-founder and chief executive officer at DeepSurface. "We've grown over 300 percent in revenue this year and plan to do the same in 2022. We've begun working with large enterprise customers and have over a dozen companies in proof of value evaluations currently. The DeepSurface team is doing an amazing job supporting our early customers; lowering their cost of vulnerability management through automation while rapidly reducing their organizational risk in a measurable way."

"DeepSurface has a truly unique product that solves a real-world problem in the Cybersecurity world,'' said Mitchell Kleinhandler, managing partner at Differential Ventures. "Their platform is easy to integrate into any size enterprise and their customer feedback has been remarkably positive. We're thrilled to lead the round."

"DeepSurface has automated away a huge problem that has been consuming vast resources in enterprise companies everywhere. They make vulnerability management teams much better at their jobs, faster and save them money at the same time," said Nate Lentz, managing partner at Osage Venture Partners. "DeepSurface changes the game."

DeepSurface is planning growth in the Portland, Oregon, area with positions available in product development, sales engineering and customer success.

For more details about DeepSurface, or to schedule a demonstration, visit deepsurface.com.

About DeepSurface

DeepSurface Security has automated the collection of all needed context from any organization's network, analysis of all vulnerabilities for exploitability using that context, and then prioritization by organizational risk Unique among vulnerability management tools, DeepSurface considers more than 50 attributes of an environment to contextualize vulnerabilities (and chains of vulnerabilities) within an organization's unique infrastructure, and then predicts where an attacker could cause the most damage to an organization and shows users how to fix it. Founded by a veteran cybersecurity team and trusted by vulnerability management teams in financial services, public utilities, legal, leading SaaS providers, and higher ed. DeepSurface is a privately held company, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. To learn more visit deepsurface.com .

Follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn

James Dirksen, co-founder and chief executive officer at DeepSurface (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeepSurface Security