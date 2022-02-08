DCIM Leader Modius Adds Data Center Industry Veteran Peter Gross as a Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modius names Peter Gross as a strategic advisor. Gross is a pioneer in modern data center design and will advise the Modius team on new challenges facing the fast-growth cloud-hosting facilities development sector and the emerging opportunities it presents globally.

Craig Compiano, President of Modius, Inc., says, "Peter is ideally suited to help the Modius team capitalize on these new opportunities for our leadership OpenData product line. He has the experience and strategic viewpoint to help us grow in these new markets and help our customers realize the most value by engaging with Modius. We are proud to have him on the team."

"Modius is a long-time leading DCIM software developer dedicated to being best-of-breed, says Gross. "I am pleased to join Craig and his team to help guide its exciting future in serving the mission-critical digital infrastructure industry."

Modius, Inc. is a leading provider of critical infrastructure management software for data centers, telecom facilities, smart buildings, and other industrial IoT environments. Founded in 2004 with headquarters in San Francisco, Modius aims to help customers simplify the operations of increasingly diverse and complex IT data facilities while at the same time improving performance and operational efficiencies.

