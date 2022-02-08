Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces NFT Storefront App

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the app store for the creator economy and the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform, today announced the launch of NFT Storefront, a new app that will allow creators and NFT owners to sell their NFTs directly from their Link in Bio inside every social network.

NFT Storefront on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Creators configure NFT Storefront in minutes by linking their crypto wallet with the app or entering their ETH address manually. The app then auto-populates with the NFTs listed for sale on the creator's OpenSea account. Followers can then browse, purchase, and transfer NFTs to their own wallet without ever leaving the Link in Bio profile. The app includes several sleek, modern themes for creators to customize their storefronts.

"With Koji rapidly becoming the must-have tool for NFT projects and communities, NFT Storefront makes it easier than ever for creators and NFT owners to showcase and sell NFTs directly to their audiences. We are moving toward a future where any creator can bring minting, trading, community, and utility into a seamless, unified destination in their Link in Bio," said Koji co-founder Sean Thielen.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

NFT Storefront on the Koji App Store

VIDEO: How To Create an NFT Storefront in Your Link in Bio

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji