Blue Water Acquires Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ in Kentucky

OCEAN CITY, Md., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a Maryland-based firm specializing in the development and management of campgrounds, hotels, and attractions, recently acquired Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ at Mammoth Cave, in continuation of its partnership with the Jellystone Park™ brand. This property, located in Cave City, is Blue Water's first in Kentucky and its second Jellystone Park™ collaboration, after Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ at Delaware Beaches, which was acquired in November 2020.

"We are so excited to bring the Blue Water standard ... and unique camping experiences to an equally unique location."

Just minutes from the world's longest known cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park, Jellystone Park™ at Mammoth Cave's guests can expect endless opportunities for adventure and camping memories that will last a lifetime at this year-round property. Guests can choose from RV sites, camping sites, and over 90 cabin rentals for their stay. Events and activities that are a staple of Jellystone Park™ campgrounds are hosted throughout the season and are always a hit with the whole family.

Attractions at the park consist of a waterslide, jumping pillows, mini-golf, playgrounds, and a 2.3-acre lake with a sandy beach and 1,300 sq.ft. Wibit inflatable sports park that costs $10 per 50-minute session. Guests can also plan birthdays or appearances from Yogi Bear™, Cindy Bear™, or Boo Boo™ to make a special birthday trip even more memorable!

"We are so excited to bring the Blue Water standard of customer service and unique camping experiences to an equally unique location," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "The addition of Jellystone Park™ at Mammoth Cave to Blue Water's portfolio of camping destinations is a wonderful opportunity for us to provide memorable guest experiences in wonderful destinations for campers and glampers. We can't wait to share what else we have in store as we continue to expand expeditiously and continuously cultivate management of fantastic properties in extraordinary destinations."

Blue Water continues its ongoing charitable efforts to stay involved with the communities where their properties are located and recently finished a highly successful donation drive at the campground for the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes.

Jellystone Park™ at Mammoth Cave is located at 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, Ky. For more information, visit JellystoneMammothCave.com.

Blue Water's campground management portfolio continues to expand quickly to highly-desirable destinations throughout the country. View Blue Water's diverse outdoor hospitality portfolio by visiting https://bwdc.com/portfolio/.

About Blue Water:

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Camp Jellystone

With 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts features fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors' family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

