Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On SVP Global's Acquisition of Associated Materials

CLEVELAND, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Materials, a leading US manufacturer and distributor of vinyl windows, vinyl and aluminum siding, and other plastic building product, announced recently that it was being purchased by SVP Global, a private equity firm. The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2022, will better position Associated Materials to remain a leading player in the US exterior building products industry.

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "This transaction will give SVP Global ownership of a leading player in a number of exterior building product segments, including siding and fenestration products. Demand for Associated Materials' products is expected to remain strong going forward. Not only will housing starts remain at a high level as builders seek to capitalize on a booming housing market, but US homeowners will continue to invest in their residences, such as by installing new energy-efficient windows or replacing older or worn siding. This growth in sales for Associated Materials will provide immediate returns to SVP Global."

Furthermore, noted Zielenski, the purchase will also benefit Associated Materials. "The new owners of the company have pledged to invest in the business, such as by boosting production capabilities or expanding its network of sales outlets. These investments will be welcome additions to the US building products industry as construction professionals deal with shortages of a wide of construction materials -- including windows and doors and siding."

