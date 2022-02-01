Kia America Announces January Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced January sales of 42,488 units. Highlights include best-ever January performance by the Niro family of electrified SUVs, which bested their previous record set in January 2018 by 26-percent. Kia also set a new January record for overall electrified vehicle sales, exceeding the previous mark by 36-percent.

"After outpacing the industry and our own best-ever annual sales performance in 2021, Kia's shift toward electrified vehicle sales is off to a strong start with record-breaking January sales for the brand's electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 set to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks, Kia is proving - once again - that we are ahead of the industry in providing customers with the vehicles they want to drive today."

In addition to sales, January saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

The Kia EV6 tied for the top spot at the first-ever 'Best Cars of the Year' 2021/2022 Awards. The winners were singled out for quality, innovation, design and state-of-the-art tech and beat new models from premium brands, including Audi and Porsche

Kia will return to advertising in the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot featuring the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6

Kia was ranked highest the for the second year in a row in the J.D. Power mass market EV customer satisfaction survey

The Rio hatchback was named "Best Subcompact" in the 2022 Vincentric Best Value in America Awards

Pricing for the all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 was announced to start at $40,900 .

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF JANUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 Rio 1,633 1,733 1,633 1,733 Forte 5,748 7,021 5,748 7,021 K5/Optima 5,794 5,459 5,794 5,459 Cadenza N/A 55 N/A 55 Stinger 991 695 991 695 K900 N/A 20 N/A 20 Soul 3,890 5,377 3,890 5,377 Niro 2,254 1,262 2,254 1,262 Seltos 2,191 4,992 2,191 4,992 Sportage 5,993 5,913 5,993 5,913 Sorento 6,145 5,302 6,145 5,302 Telluride 6,790 6,626 6,790 6,626 Carnival/Sedona 1,059 510 1,059 510 Total 42,488 44,965 42,488 44,965

