Institut Paoli Calmettes Extends Partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland and BORDEAUX, France and MARSEILLE, France, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in Data-Driven Medicine, have announced, in conjunction with Assises de Génétique, an extension of their partnership with Institut Paoli Calmettes (IPC), one of the 18 French Cancer Comprehensive Centers (CLCC), to further support the implementation, automatization, and accreditation of solid tumor tests, to include lung, breast, ovarian and onco-hematological cancers.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

Recently named a Reference Medical Biology Laboratory, the oncogenetic laboratory of Institut Paoli Calmettes manages hereditary cancers and both solid tumor and myeloid/lymphoid hematologic malignancies. IPC employs 1,800 research, medical, and non-medical personnel with the goal of providing comprehensive care for every aspect of cancer treatment, including research, education, training, and medical and supportive care.

Today's announcement further builds on the partnership that began between the two organizations in 2016, when IPC saw a need for CNV analysis and implemented SOPHiA GENETICS' Hereditary Cancer Solution. The partnership has since evolved with SOPHiA GENETICS offering IPC one automatized workflow to cover hereditary cancers, solid tumors, and hematologic tests, as well as Set-Up Program assistance.

For more than half a decade, IPC and SOPHiA GENETICS have forged new ways to target genomic profiling to optimize the management of solid tumors and the increasing number and variety of biomarkers, reducing unnecessary sequencing costs and minimizing time needed for variant interpretation and reporting. Moreover, IPC has recently performed an R&D test alongside SOPHiA GENETICS to assess the versatility, accuracy, and robustness of SOPHiA GENETICS' new Genomic Instability Index (GII) algorithm on ovarian samples in relation to SOPHiA GENETICS' Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) solution.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Institut Paoli Calmettes to further optimize their solid tumor management. Together, our mission-driven approach unlocks the potential of multimodal health data to accelerate their ability to diagnose cancer patients and better predict the best course of treatment," said Dr. Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS.

"Molecular oncogenetics is a constantly evolving field that requires the flexibility of medical biology laboratories to adapt to rapidly changing clinical needs. Also, the simple customer-supplier relationship must be replaced by real listening with the consideration of the specific user constraints to provide adapted services in a very short time," said the Oncogenetic Team at Institut Paoli Calmettes. "Our long-standing collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS fits into this context. It has enabled us to implement a wide range of genetic, germline, and tumor analyses (solid tumors and hematological malignancies). The ability to use their algorithm to search for genome instability, alone or in addition to our custom-made tumor panel, is a new step in this partnership, for better care of our ovarian cancer patients and prospects for other pathologies."

To learn more about how SOPHiA GENETICS' data-driven insights are improving diagnosis, treatment and drug development for patients and the larger medical community, visit www.sophiagenetics.com.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information included in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenertics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

About Paoli-Calmettes Institute

Based in Marseilles, Paoli-Calmettes Institute is the first cancer comprehensive centre in region providing global care for cancer. It is a member of the national federation Unicancer. The Institute has been licensed by the HAS (the overall French health authority) at the highest level in 2015. The Centre gathers 1,800 employees - researchers, medical doctors, health and administrative staff – engaged in wide range of activities on site: prevention, research, treatment and training. IPC registered over 100,000 consultations and almost 11,000 new patients in 2020. In addition, over 400 researchers work in close collaboration with the medical teams to offer the cutting edge scientific advancements and the highest level treatments against cancers. Further information: www.institutpaolicalmettes.fr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS