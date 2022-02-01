Black Professionals In Tech Network (BPTN) Launches Obsidi Multi-Sided Networking Platform In Black History Month

Thousands of Black tech and business professionals set to level up their careers on community-first networking platform.

Obsidi by BPTN (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Black professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) , the largest Black community of tech and business professionals in North America kicks off Black History Month today, with the virtual launch of Obsidi by BPTN , a multi-sided networking platform that will help to bridge the network gap and help Black professionals level up their careers.

Research shows that 1.9% of tech executives and 5.3% of tech professionals are Black.Obsidi is a marketplace that helps to bridge this network gap by connecting a robust community of Black career growers and job seekers with corporate executives seeking to support, hire and retain Black talent.

"For years, there has been a hunger within the BLack community for a formula to crack the tech career code," says Lekan Olawoye, Founder and CEO, BPTN. "Obsidi is that conduit to opportunities and real success for Black professionals. We're about to disrupt the Black tech space so that more Black talent can build community and get opportunities to take their career to the next level. Obsidi is the next big thing; we're unapologetically Black, and we're proud to drop this gem during Black History Month."

Obsidi launches today, Feb.1, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. with a virtual press conference on Obsidi.com , under the theme, Be Seen. Be Connected. Members can lean into high-level peer networking, build professional relationships, upload resumes, attend events and leverage career development resources all in one place.

"Obsidi is a user-friendly platform and all features were created to get Black professionals seen and connected," says Finide Dittimi, Head of Product Strategy, BPTN. "Pages like My Tribe build strong community support. Tea Spot shows the latest job posts for Black professionals, and the resume upload feature makes it easier for Black professionals to market themselves. The platform is in its beginner stages, but we have a lot more coming soon."

As membership on Obsidi grows, more companies in North America have joined the movement in Black excellence. Companies are partnering with BPTN to help Black professionals along their career journey through sponsorships, skills building and training.

"Over the past few years, Black professionals have requested three things from our community," says Diavin Miller, Head of Customer Experience, BPTN. "They want to connect with other professionals, share experiences and feel like they belong in tech. They want to deepen their learning in the tech space, and they want to grow their careers. Obsidi is that community-first platform built by and for Black professionals. Wait until you see what we'll do for learning and career growth."

On Tea spot, members share posts, photos, videos and vibe with their Tribe. Members can send direct messages, get the latest industry news and receive complimentary tickets for Black professional events like BFUTR , the largest Black tech summit globally.

Black professionals looking to level up their careers and companies wanting to transform their diversity and inclusion strategy can join Obsidi at no cost. Leverage mentorship opportunities through BPTN's CULTIVATE program, Masterclasses and other resources .

For more information and assets, see the Obsidi media kit .

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for more.

About Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)

Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) is the largest Black community of tech and business professionals in North America. Founded in 2018, BPTN bridges the network gap in the tech industry by providing Black technical and business professionals with access to senior executive sponsorship, skills building and a strong peer network to level up their careers. BPTN partners with companies to hire, train and retain Black professionals for more diversity. With more than 50 thousand members and 66 partners. Through BFUTR - the largest global virtual summit for Black tech and business professionals and Obsidi by BPTN a multi-sided networking platform. Learn more here .

Obsidi - Be Seen. Be Connected. (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN))

Black Professionals In Tech Network (BPTN) Launches Obsidi Multi-Sided Networking Platform In Black History Month (CNW Group/Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Professionals in Tech Network (BPTN)