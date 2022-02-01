Baby Formula causing NEC in Premature Infants Lawsuits

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, dozens of families have filed Similac and Enfamil baby formula lawsuits, seeking compensation for the trauma that their family has suffered due to necrotizing enterocolitis diagnosis. Selinger Law Group is helping hundreds of families file for compensation.

NEC from Baby Formula Lawsuit. Call for free case review 888-NEC-MILK (PRNewswire)

Why Are Parents Filing Baby Formula Lawsuits?

Families have filed lawsuits for damages caused by necrotizing enterocolitis diagnosis from Baby Formula

The plaintiffs involved in the recently filed baby formula lawsuits believe that companies like Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson Nutrition have long been aware of the increased risk of premature infants developing Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) when fed a cow's milk based formula. Despite having this knowledge, the companies have failed to place warning labels on the formula and as a result, thousands of infants and their families have suffered.

Call Today for a Free Case Evaluation: 888-NEC-MILK

Premature infants can develop NEC when harmful bacteria ruptures the walls of the intestines. These sections of the intestine often become inflamed and if left untreated these inflamed sections often die. As the tissues die there is a high risk that the bacteria will leak into the abdomen and / or infiltrate the bloodstream.

NEC often has a progressive timeline. The beginning stages of mild feeding problems to systemic sepsis infection is often short.

Allegations raised against Enfamil and Similac specify:

Cow's milk-based formulas greatly increases the risk for premature infants to develop NEC

The warning labels on the formula are egregiously broad and thus fail to reasonably disclose the risks of NEC, the potential surgery outcomes, nor the death of preemies.

These companies have lobbied and campaigned with billions of dollars to target marketing towards mothers to discourage breastfeeding.

Who Is Eligible To File A Baby Formula Lawsuit?

Selinger Law Group's legal team is reviewing Similac and Enfamil cases for families who have children who were:

Born Prematurely

Were Fed Similac or Enfamil Formulas

Diagnosed With Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Currently most cases are pending in Madison County, Illinois. It is anticipated the Federal Courts will consolidate cases in Connecticut District Court. Attorney Selinger is helping Hundreds of victims across the Country and believes some cases have values in excess of million of dollars. Cases are being reviewed cases where the victim was born as far back as 2001.

John Selinger Esq. is a former district representative to the New York State Bar Association and past Bar President. In addition to this, Mr. Selinger was also named to Law Dragons Top 500 list and National Trial Lawyers Top 100.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selinger Law Group