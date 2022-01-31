Shepherd Insurance partners with Bell Techlogix to optimize IT operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, announced today its partnership with Shepherd Insurance, one of the Top 50 largest independent insurance agencies in the country, to enhance IT operations.

Bell Techlogix - information technology managed services and solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewswire)

Bell Techlogix partnership includes utilizing its capabilities to expand technology support for employees, increase productivity, and provide flexible operations to optimize the needs of Shepherd Insurance's growing organization. Shepherd Insurance serves customers across the nation and has more than 450 employees and 30 plus locations.

Shepherd Insurance partnered with Bell Techlogix to assist in driving its digital transformation across the organization. A key component of this transformation is the ITSM platform ServiceNow where Bell Techlogix is uniquely qualified as a Premier Partner of ServiceNow. The implementations of ServiceNow and Microsoft Intune, also led by Bell Techlogix, will provide a more intuitive technology to enhance the overall customer experience and improve worker productivity. Other services provided by Bell Techlogix include infrastructure monitoring and management, service desk, deskside and engineering services, project management, and procurement services.

"Throughout our evaluation process, Bell Techlogix showed its depth of knowledge and adaptability as a trusted managed service provider," said Brian Witherow, Director of IT. "We look forward to working together to bring new solutions to Shepherd Insurance professionals providing them the tools to elevate the experience for our customers."

"We are proud to be a part of this exciting time of growth at Shepherd Insurance," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix CEO. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable Shepherd Insurance to continue its success as a national leader in insurance & employee benefits solutions."

About Shepherd Insurance

Founded in Carmel, Indiana in 1977, Shepherd Insurance is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the United States. Shepherd Insurance is a privately-owned agency and provides personal, commercial, employee benefits and financial solutions to the customers they serve. With over 35 offices and 400+ employees throughout Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Shepherd provides risk management solutions in 49 states. Shepherd has received recognition as a "Top Workplace" by Insurance Business America, "Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies" by the Insurance Journal, "Top 100 Insurance Brokers in the U.S." by Business Insurance and has been recognized as one of the 25 fastest growing companies in Central Indiana. For more information and a list of our solutions, please visit www.shepherdins.com.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bell Techlogix