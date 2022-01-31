Mobilum Technologies Engages Purple Crown Communications for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Purple Crown Communications Corp. ("Purple Crown") for investor relations and corporate communications services (the "Services").

Purple Crown will work with Mobilum's management to advance the Company's broad corporate communications goals and develop investor and public awareness. In consideration for the Services, the Company will pay Purple Crown $20,000 for an initial 3-month term beginning February 1, 2022, which may be extended upon agreeable terms between the parties. Purple Crown does not currently hold any common shares of the Company or share purchase warrants. Purple Crown may acquire securities of Mobilum in the future. There is no commitment in this initial engagement with the Company to issue any shares, options or other securities to Purple Crown.

Among the Services, Purple Crown will provide include:

strategies and implementation for marketing the Company to the investment community,

provide feedback to management; set up Customer Relationship Management,

disseminate and coordinate news in a timely fashion,

handle inbound and outbound investor calls,

implement organization for the Company's communications to shareholders and/or potential shareholders in a compliant fashion; arrange meetings and conferences with qualified investors,

and provide assistance in presentation materials, social media and general messaging.

Purple Crown will comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE in providing the Services. All fees payable for the Services are payable in cash and will be funded from the Company's general working capital.

Wojciech Kaszycki, Mobilum CEO commented, "We are very excited to begin this partnership. In the evolving world of digital assets and growing popularity we are pleased to begin working with Purple Crown to tell the Company's story to the market. We believe Purple Crown's approach to investor relations will nicely align with ours."

About Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Purple Crown Communications Corp. is a full-service investor relations and communications firm. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Purple Crown has cultivated extensive relationships in the investment industry and developed the expertise to effectively communicate a client's message to the desired audiences. Purple Crown offers services that include tools critical to impactful and effective communication, including strategic planning, shareholder retention, public and media relations, and social media.

For further information; www.purplecrown.ca .

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B), a technology-driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland, Estonia and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

For further information: please contact Meredith or Julie, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 609-6169 or via email at ir@mobilum.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

