IMBUE HAIRCARE EXPANDS IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainably sourced vegan haircare line, Imbue, announces expansion to United States consumers in Target retail stores and online nationwide. The celebrity hairstylist backed brand offers a collection of premium haircare and styling products catering to the needs of the curly, coily, 3A-4C hair community historically overlooked in the industry. Already a top seller in the United Kingdom, this launch will enable the brand to further its commitment to empowering the natural hair community while expanding how it communicates, cares for, and celebrates hair.

Imbue's range of haircare fulfills the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily, and tight, textured hair community. This expanded footprint in Target brick and mortar retail stores will broaden Imbue's reach to empower everyone to celebrate true curls from wash hair day to protective styles, wigs, and weaves. "At Imbue, we believe the importance of developing clean and effective formulas for the curly hair community and we're excited for this partnership with Target to expand our audience and present a more engaging way for us to connect with our consumers." says Imbue Brand and Marketing Director Anne-Claire Ahouangonou.

The complete Imbue collection features a four-step curly hair regimen with innovative, clean, and vegan formulas to cleanse, condition, and style while locking in moisture. Housed in recyclable packaging, Imbue uses unique proprietary blends of curl loving, performance-led ingredients packed with moisturizing and hydrating benefits like coconut oil, avocado oil, and Cupuaçu seed butter. Celebrity hairstylist, afro hair veteran, and brand ambassador Michelle Sultan has supported Imbue since inception using her twenty years of experience to ensure each formula is designed to respect and empower curls.

In an effort to provide curly haired consumers the curl confidence they deserve, Imbue is committed to continuing to push the boundaries to create high-quality innovations while also staying kinder to the environment to protect the planet. The Imbue Collection is now available for purchase in Target stores nationwide.

ABOUT IMBUE

Imbue is a curl-worshipping vegan haircare brand with a collection of products for curl and coil types 3A to 4C. Imbue knows that curls and coils have a mind of their own and what makes them so beautiful, but sometimes stressful, and with their collection of haircare products, Imbue is on a mission to break the negative stigma of caring for your curls.

