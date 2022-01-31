Dilweg Debuts New Brand Positioning that Highlights Company's Continued Commitment to Investors and Tenants <span class="legendSpanClass">The Real Estate Investment Firm Kicks off the Year with Fresh Look after an Impactful 2021</span>

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilweg has debuted a brand refresh following more than two decades of success in commercial real estate throughout the Southeast. Formerly known as The Dilweg Companies, the Durham-based firm shortened its name to Dilweg as a reflection of the company's proactive, forward-thinking approach. Dilweg has carried its new positioning across all parts of its brand identity, emphasizing its commitment to both investors and tenants as a unified, integrated partner.

Dilweg is a leading real estate investment firm in the Southeast. (PRNewswire)

"Much has changed since the early days of Dilweg, and we have proven our ability along the way to continuously pivot and strengthen our business, said Anthony Dilweg, CEO and founder of Dilweg. "Even as we've grown, we have remained true to the Dilweg difference and our corporate vision to offer a hands-on, agile approach. Our refreshed core values encapsulate all that we've accomplished and what we are committed to achieve moving forward.

Dilweg partnered with Atlanta-based Caravan Marketing and Eckel & Vaughan in Raleigh, North Carolina, to bring its vision to life. Eckel & Vaughan led the website rebuild and conceptualized Dilweg's logo as the signature visual identity, designed to convey a sense of simplicity and precision. Caravan Marketing rounded out the project with updated brand guidelines, a fresh color palette, and key messaging that, together, helped reintroduce Dilweg as a forward-minded thought leader in the real estate investment industry.

Last year, Dilweg deployed nine dispositions totaling $227 million despite economic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in these transactions were two milestone deals: the $52.5 million sale of 250 East Ponce in Atlanta and the $66.25 million sale of a nine-building office portfolio in Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina, known as 52 North and Macgregor Yards respectively. With the return from these sales, the firm strategically reinvested the funds into two new acquisitions in Atlanta. Additionally, Dilweg rolled out a new integrated investor platform called Juniper Square to keep all investors informed efficiently and effectively.

Dilweg has established its position as an industry leader in commercial real estate investment, concentrating acquisitions on office buildings within growth metros, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa, and Raleigh-Durham. Dilweg currently has 20 properties in its portfolio spanning a total of 5.1 million square feet valued at more than $902 million.

About Dilweg

Dilweg is the expert, strategic commercial real estate investment firm that consistently generates risk-adjusted returns for investors by resourcefully uncovering unique opportunities and intently focusing on result-centric execution. With offices in Durham, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Tampa, Dilweg is a full-service real estate organization, whose mission is to deliver long-term value to its investors, tenants, and the community. Since its beginnings in 1999, the firm has acquired more than $1.34 billion in asset value and more than 11.1 million square feet throughout the South. In recent years, the firm shed many of the non-strategic assets and concentrated the majority of acquisitions on office buildings, primarily in the Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa, and Raleigh-Durham metros. In the process, the firm established itself as a high-quality investor and operator of opportunistic and value-added, middle-market ($15 million to $100 million) office assets.

Media Contact

Caravan Marketing

holly@caravanmarketing.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dilweg