Innovative Fintech and Wealthtech Media Company Continues to Provide Platform for Reporting, Opinion and Education Around Cutting Edge Technology for the Wealth Management Industry

Digital Wealth News Surpases 100,000 Unique Visitors In January 2022 Innovative Fintech and Wealthtech Media Company Continues to Provide Platform for Reporting, Opinion and Education Around Cutting Edge Technology for the Wealth Management Industry

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wealth News, a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press – with a focus on chronicling and supporting the ongoing fintech revolution – today announced that its flagship website, DWealth.news, surpassed 100,000 monthly unique visitors in January, more than doubling its unique visitor rate in the last six months.

Cindy Taylor, Digital Wealth News' Co-Founder and Publisher, said, "We are incredibly grateful to our readers and clients who support our platform so we can provide relevant and engaging news, opinion and educational resources for wealth management, asset management, fintech and other key audiences. Without the dedicated work of our editorial and business teams, we would never have seen this rate of growth across the Digital Wealth News brands, making our publication the destination of choice for fintech and digital wealth management news."

Bill Taylor, Co-Founder, said, "The complex and evolving nature of the fintech and wealthtech spaces require resources dedicated to exploring, explaining and educating about these topics. Our recent growth in visitors shows that we hit the right balance for this market and look forward to continuing to provide this platform for the industry."

In addition to its extensive website assets, Digital Wealth News encompasses weekly newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media channels. Later this year, the publication plans to host the first annual DWN Tech Leadership Awards to celebrate innovation and excellence among wealth management firms, asset management firms and the fintech solutions providers who serve them. The firm is also partnering on the launch of a new education initiative – DWealth Education – in conjunction with fintech thought leader Dara Albright, rolling out later in Q1/22.

Digital Wealth News also partners with leading financial services clients who leverage the technological capabilities of Digital Wealth News to amplify their executive thought leadership, content marketing and social media efforts. Clients include Orion Advisor Tech, Practifi, Sarson Funds, TIFIN/Clout, JIFFY.ai, Cal-Tier Realty Fund and the London Stock Exchange/Refinitiv, amongst others.

About Digital Wealth News

Digital Wealth News is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press that is focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media content, while also partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.

Media Contact

Donald C. Cutler

424 317 4864

dcutler@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Wealth News