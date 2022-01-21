Vejii Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Market and Provides Update on DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will begin trading on the OTCQB market (the "OTCQB") effective as of January 21, 2022 under the symbol "VEJIF". The Common Shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "VEJI".

Vejii has filed for eligibility for electronic clearing and settlement of the Common Shares through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States and expects to receive a response in the coming weeks. Vejii will provide an update once it obtains eligibility from DTC.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

"We are very pleased to have received approval from OTC Markets Group to trade our shares on the OTCQB and we look forward to receiving DTC eligibility in the near future as we start our US investor awareness campaign. We launched Vejii in the US in the last year and have developed significant US commercial operations through Shopvejii.com and our recent acquisitions of VeganEssentiials.com and VEDGEco.com. We view being able to trade on the OTCQB as an important aspect of developing a following with US investors," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

About Vejii Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates U.S.-based Veg Essentials LLC ("Vegan Essentials"), which operates VeganEssentials.com. A staple of the plant-based community, Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributes more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocer from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to: the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the OTCQB, the continuation of trading of the Common Shares on the CSE, the expectation of obtaining a response from DTC regarding DTC eligibility, the expectation of obtaining DTC eligibility, the expectation that the Company will provide an update on DTC eligibility and the expectation that the Company will start its US investor awareness campaign. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, that the Common Shares may not begin trading on at the expected time or at all, that the Common Shares may not continue to trade on the CSE, that the Company may not receive a response from DTC, that the Company may not receive DTC eligibility at the expected time or at all, that the Company may not provide an update on DTC eligibility, that the Company may not start its US investor awareness campaign and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

