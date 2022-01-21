TOMORROW: School Choice Fair at Houston Zoo to Mark National School Choice Week 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Not far from chimpanzees and Amazon Milk Frogs, several hundred families will explore schools of all types and have the opportunity to talk with school representatives, ask questions about their options, and receive one-on-one help with school applications.

WHAT:

School Choice Week school fair

Free school application help, raffle giveaways, and family fun

WHO:

Representatives from traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, and home education groups

Several hundred parents, children, and community members

Families Empowered

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Houston Zoo, 6200 Herman Park Dr.

Masihara Pavilion

This event is organized by Families Empowered, which brings families information so they can choose the education that works best for them.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

