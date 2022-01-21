LA ROCHE-POSAY ANNOUNCES NATIONAL HYALURONIC ACID DAY: JANUARY 21ST

The Award-Winning Skincare Brand Proclaims the Holiday to Bring Awareness to the Many Skin Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay introduces National Hyaluronic Acid Day to raise awareness of the important hydrating benefits of the ingredient, educate on proper usage of hyaluronic acid products, and share the ingredient's anti-aging properties.

Hyaluronic acid (H.A.) is the second most searched beauty ingredient of 2021, and is a popular ingredient recommendation by dermatologists, but only 35% of skincare users know how the ingredient can help address skin concerns.1 Hyaluronic acid has a variety of benefits including deep hydration, plumping and reduction of fine lines and is suitable for sensitive skin.

La Roche-Posay's Hyalu B5 Serum is the brand's best-selling hyaluronic acid serum product, combining the ultra-hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid with the nourishing and skin-renewing ingredients of Vitamin B5 and Madecassoside. The serum is an affordable dermatologist-tested product that can be layered with other serums and moisturizer for optimal anti-aging benefits. Hyaluronic acid works best on damp skin, so the Hyalu B5 Serum is paired with La Roche-Posay's Thermal Spring Water Face Mist, the result is ultra-hydrated and rejuvenated skin.

According to Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Angela Lamb, "Hyaluronic acid is a natural sugar that is found in the body and is fundamental for plump, more rejuvenated skin. As we mature, our bodies make less of it and that's when we need to reach for those high-quality hyaluronic acid serums to bring that glow back. The key is to apply daily to damp, moisturized skin, applying 3-4 drops to fingertips, and gently pressing into the skin."

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. Hyalu B5 Serum has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin tones. The hydrating serum demonstrated the ability to reduce fine lines, and plump and deeply hydrate the skin.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Double Repair Face Moisturizer:

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

La Roche-Posay will celebrate National Hyaluronic Acid Day every year on January 21. To honor the holiday, the brand is offering 20% off on orders of $65 or more on www.laroche-posay.us starting now through January 22, 2022.

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum has a suggested retail price of $29.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwidei, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1 Look Fantastic 2021 Skinfluencer Report

