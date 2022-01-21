Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.

(PRNewsfoto/Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

A webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Employing a proprietary Fast-Clear™ linker technology, Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), advancing to a Phase 1 study following the investigational new drug (IND) clearance; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1). In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. Fusion and Hamilton, Ontario-based McMaster University are building a current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility designed to support manufacturing of the Company's growing pipeline of TATs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.