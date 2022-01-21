Concept Companies Purchases Significant Interest in Progress Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Companies, a Gainesville headquartered full-service real estate development and construction firm, made a significant investment in real estate at Progress Park in Alachua. It's a natural move for the company that is already deeply involved in the joint development of R&D facilities, commercial, advanced manufacturing and residential space at The Convergence adjacent to Progress Park.

"This purchase reinforces our leadership position in Alachua's biotech cluster, including The Convergence, a hub for science and technology that we are developing in collaboration with The Roberts Companies through San Felasco Research Ventures," said Brian Crawford, founder, owner and CEO of Concept Companies. "We are committed to the region's burgeoning status as a center for excellence in research, science and technology."

The purchase consists of three buildings totaling 100,000 sq. ft., and approximately 50 acres of vacant land. Progress Park serves as the gateway to The Convergence, so this acquisition makes strategic sense as Concept Companies increases its role to spur advances in research, science and technology, and economic growth in the area.

San Felasco Research Ventures recently held a free community concert by Gainesville's own renowned Sister Hazel as a fitting way to kick-off groundbreaking for The Convergence.

