CASETiFY Collaborates with Peanuts to Introduce a Snoopy and Friends-Inspired Collection

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the custom lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its very first collaboration with Peanuts. In a special collection that combines CASETiFY's knack for design and protection with the incomparable charm of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang—fans are invited to shop and customize a limited-edition lineup of colorful character iPhone cases, launching worldwide on casetify.com , starting Jan. 28.

This is the first-ever collaboration between the global accessory brand and beloved character brand.

CASETiFY Logo (PRNewsfoto/CASETiFY)

Since 1950, the adventures and lovable personalities of the Peanuts gang have captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Fans of the beloved comic strip can now see their favorite characters—including Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Peppermint Patty, Snoopy and Woodstock—on a medley of classic designs and candy-shop inspired treats from CASETiFY. From delicious candy bars and lollipops to bubble gum and taffy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang can be found accompanying their favorite sweets on CASETiFY's signature styles—with custom options made for the Impact Case series. Special edition accessories include the all-new Fleece Material Case inspired by best friends, Snoopy and Woodstock.

"It's undeniable that the world's most lovable beagle and his best friends still bring a smile to everyone's face, and we're excited to celebrate Peanuts the CASETiFY way—with lots of color and high-quality design," said Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder.

The collection will also introduce a CASETiFY Co-Lab App exclusive design featuring Linus surrounded by his own selection of "Linus Pops" on the brand new line of Impact Crush cases from the sustainable Re/CASETiFY Collection, retailing for $60 USD and up. Customers can shop additional accessories for AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple AirTags, Apple Watch bands, Magsafe wallets, and wireless chargers–featuring candy-shop inspired graphics, customizable elements, and exclusive designs like Snoopy chomping on his favorite snack and dancing around with his best friend, Woodstock. Products in the lineup are available in limited quantities and retail between $35 - $80 USD.

To learn more about the collection and all CASETiFY Co-Lab launches, visit online and download the new CASETiFY Co-Lab App (available now in the App Store). For updates on all things CASETiFY, follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is the global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products turn your personal electronics into stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

