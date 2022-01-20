VMX 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: WHAT'S NEW IN ANIMAL HEALTHCARE IN 2022?

DOGS, CATS AND EVEN REPTILES ARE LIVING LONGER WITH A BETTER QUALITY OF LIFE THANKS TO ADVANCES IN ONCOLOGY, NEW APPLICATIONS FOR ACUPUNCTURE, EMERGENCY CARE AND SENIOR WELLNESS

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) wrapped up its 39th annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) Wednesday evening, January 19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Veterinary professionals from around the world attended, in person and virtually, learning breakthrough advances in animal medicine from their peers.

Tortoise getting a checkup in a CT Scanner, courtesy of the Saint Louis Zoo.

Helping animals live longer, comfortable, better quality lives was an important area of focus at VMX 2022.

VMX is the world's largest and most comprehensive annual veterinary conference and expo. More than 500 exhibitors showcased the latest in diagnostic, pharmaceutical, nutrition, products and solutions to help veterinary practices best meet the needs of their animal patients and human clients.

"VMX is where veterinarians and veterinary nurses and technicians learn the latest in veterinary medicine, diagnostics and treatments, so they can take this knowledge home to provide the best care possible for all animals. It is also the launchpad for major research and product introductions from the world's leading global veterinary companies and organizations," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "We are thankful for the more than 15,000 participants and attendees from our global veterinary community who helped make this another successful year."

Helping animals live longer, comfortable, better quality lives was an important area of focus at VMX 2022. Presenters shared the latest technology and medicine for keeping animals of all species healthy as they age. VMX 2022 offered nearly a thousand education sessions covering hundreds of topics as far reaching as:

Equine wound management

Decoding your cat

Evidence-based use of probiotics

Surgical procedures in zoo animals

Canine mitral valve disease

Anesthesia and surgery on fish

Click here to see B-roll of VMX 2022 with highlights from select presenters who spoke about breakthroughs in cancer treatment, emergency care, new perspectives in reptile oncology and more at this year's event.

VMX 2022 offered extracurricular fun and wellness breaks including the Puppy Playground, Cat Nap Café and pilates with puppies. Radio and television personality Bobby Bones entertained attendees at the Opening Ceremony on Saturday, January 15 while country music artist Gabby Barrett got them dancing at a concert on Monday, January 17.

For event photos, speaker bios and more information about this year's conference, visit the VMX Virtual Press Center .

VMX returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando January 14-18, 2023.

