Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022

Surpasses 900 trials across 65 countries, expands leadership team and product offerings, and posts another year of 30% growth, all while maintaining an exceptional performance level.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly complex studies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced that 2021 was another record year, exceeding its bookings targets and expanding its reach by supporting complex clinical trials in 65 countries. As clinical trial sponsors and CROs have had to adapt to pandemic realities, offering hybrid or even fully remote trials, Suvoda quickly accelerated its roadmap plans to build on its IRT flagship solution, offering an integrated eConsent solution, now in the early adopter phase, and with plans to offer an integrated eCOA solution in 2022.

"The ability to handle these complexities is inherent in our products and services." Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda

"2021 saw tremendous advancements in the clinical trial space, while also putting unprecedented pressure on those who manage them, especially those trials that bring life-sustaining treatments to patients around the world," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO of Suvoda. "The ability to handle these complexities is inherent in our products and services. We are proud that we have been able to alleviate some of that burden for our customers and look forward to expanding that support through our unified products as trial sponsors and CROs look for solutions to the challenges of today's trials."

Rapid, Controlled Expansion

In 2021, Suvoda added 170 employees worldwide, including making two significant, strategic additions to its executive leadership team. E.K. Koh joined as Chief Product Officer and Elena Filimonova as Chief Marketing Officer. Both were selected for their deep experience in scaling global B2B tech organizations. Following the appointment in 2020 of Yuko Fukasaku as Suvoda Japan President, the company officially opened its Tokyo office in 2021 and, in the same year, saw its first Asian-based trial using Suvoda IRT go live for a Japanese sponsor.

Focus Fuels Success

Suvoda reported 30% growth in bookings compared to 2020 and is on track to surpass 1,000 trials by the end of this quarter. According to the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, the number of investigational products targeting cancer has nearly quadrupled since 2000*. Complexity is also on the rise. In fact, the level of complexity in oncology, CNS and rare disease trials is increasing dramatically due to myriad factors, including a move to hybrid trials. Suvoda attributes its success to its laser focus on complex trials, its superior level of customer service and support, and its well-prepared people. Despite the incredible pace of change and growth, Suvoda has remained committed to its values and rigorously-defined processes, and as such, the company has continued to:

maintain a customer satisfaction score of 9 out of 10;

meet 100% on time delivery for customer acceptance;

deliver the cleanest IRT system in the industry with 0.5 average UAT defects; and

complete implementations for complex trials within four to six weeks.

"Change is inevitable, which is why we design our services and support teams to bring expertise and consistency to each and every complex clinical trial," said Rob Hummel, chief operating officer of Suvoda. "As we move into 2022, we are looking forward to continuing to bring steady, measured, yet urgent support to our sponsors, CROs and partners so they have the data they need, no matter the patient location, to make informed decisions fast."

*Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Impact Report, Analysis and Insight Into Critical Drug Development Issues, Volume 23, Number 3, May/June 2021

About Suvoda

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts customer satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

