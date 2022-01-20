ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important March 8 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TALK

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds holders of the common stock of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) on May 19, 2021 entitled to vote at the special meeting of shareholders in connection with the merger between Talkspace and Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC") of the important March 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Talkspace securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Talkspace class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2237.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Merger, on May 28, 2021, defendants issued a materially false and misleading Preliminary Proxy on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy"). The Proxy, which recommended that HEIC shareholders vote in favor of the Merger, misrepresented Talkspace's business, financials, and prospects, by omitting, among other things, that: (1) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") channel since the start of 2021; (2) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (3) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (4) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (5) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace's 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact. The complaint alleges that after the Merger closed the Proxy was revealed to be materially false and misleading, causing the price of Talkspace common stock to substantially decline and Talkspace investors to suffer damages under the Exchange Act.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

