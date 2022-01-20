NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Florida Families Return to In-Person Celebrations of School Choice Week with New Vigor As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebounding on 2021's school choice expansions, Florida families and educators have high hopes for the future of K-12 learning. Floridians will celebrate educational opportunity at thousands of events during National School Choice Week.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Florida schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 3,016 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Among the biggest events in Florida will be a capitol rally in Tallahassee on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and a family fun day in Miami on Saturday, Jan. 28.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Florida, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium will light up from 6 p.m. until midnight throughout School Choice Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

"Without question, parents in Florida will find more school choice options for their children than families in almost any other state," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "The Sunshine State is a national leader in providing a broad portfolio of public and non-public education options."

"Over several decades and even within the past year, the state has purposefully expanded choice across all sectors," said Campanella. "From flexible options allowing families to choose traditional public schools outside of their zones and districts, to a multitude of public charter schools and public magnet schools created by districts, to several full-time and tuition-free online schooling options, to the nation's largest scholarship program that helps low-and middle-income families access private education, to an accommodating homeschooling law, Florida has left few stones unturned in expanding options for families."

Here in Florida, there are a variety of educational options available to attend including: traditional public schools with flexible open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling. Florida's state-run scholarship programs extend to students in families with modest incomes, with an Individualized Education Plan, or victims of violence in public schools, in addition to a few other student groups.

Across the state, communities are celebrating these options by formally proclaiming School Choice Week, including the cities of Niceville, South Daytona, Jupiter, Hillsboro Beach, Miami Lakes, North Port, West Melbourne, Boca Raton, Lakeland, Fontana, Orlando, Mary Esther, Inglis, Oldsmar, Deerfield Beach, Lauderdale Lakes, Springfield, Aventura, Wellington, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Palm Bay, Dania Beach, North Lauderdale, Dade City, Malabar, Longwood, Coconut Creek, Miami Lakes, and Oakland, as well as the counties of Hernando, Escambia, and Glades.

To download a guide to Florida school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Florida events at schoolchoiceweek.com/florida.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

