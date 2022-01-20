Industry Leaders Across the Digital Ad Ecosystem Will Convene In-Person and Virtually to Set the Agenda for the Digital Industry in 2022

IAB Unveils Agenda for its Annual Leadership Meeting Taking Place Feb. 7-10 in NYC Industry Leaders Across the Digital Ad Ecosystem Will Convene In-Person and Virtually to Set the Agenda for the Digital Industry in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced today the final schedule for its annual industry agenda-setting event, Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on February 7-10.

"Now — right now — is the time to drive real progress on issues that have been on our collective 'to-do' list far too long. At this year's ALM, we are calling on industry leaders across the digital ad ecosystem to gather, roll up our sleeves, and charter a path to the future," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "Let's move past incremental change and lift this industry to new heights."

This year's theme, "Vision and Decisions," calls upon industry leaders to commit to action, to collaborate on a vision for the future, and make the decisions that are required to bring that vision to life for the entire advertising industry. The first three days of ALM will take place live in-person convening at 225 Liberty Street, New York, as well as be streamed to a virtual audience, and conclude virtually on the final day. The health and safety of IAB's members, event attendees, and staff remain IAB's top priority. All in-person attendees will be required to show proof of full vaccination, produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering, and comply with IAB's Event and COVID-19 Policy and Code of Conduct.

"ALM is not just another event to share opinions. We are addressing real concerns such as currency and measurement in a lively debate with leaders from Nielsen, Comscore, and VideoAmp," added Cohen. "We are focused on decision-making and advancing each day's conversations to align, set the direction, and deliver on those outcomes that will hold the industry accountable."

Speakers include:

John Battelle - Co-Founder and Executive Chair, Recount Media Inc.

Krishan Bhatia - President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal

Conal Byrne - CEO, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group

Fiona Campbell-Webster - Chief Privacy Officer, MediaMath

Tal Chalozin - Co-Founder and CTO, Innovid

Konrad Feldman - Founder and CEO, Quantcast

Gina Garrubbo - President and CEO, National Public Media

Sally Gilligan - Chief Growth Transformation Officer, Gap Inc.

Charlamagne Tha God - Multi-Media Mogul, iHeartMedia

David Kenny - CEO, Nielsen

John Heilemann - Co-Founder of Recount Media Inc and Executive Editor of The Recount

Lauren Hobart - President and CEO, Dick's Sporting Goods

Jim Lanzone - CEO, Yahoo

Bill Livek - CEO and Executive Vice Chairman, Comscore

Iván Markman - Chief Business Officer, Yahoo

Ross McCray - Founder and CEO, VideoAmp

Kirk McDonald - Chief Executive Officer, GroupM North America

Patrick McLean - SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Walgreen Co .

Dawn Ostroff - Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify

Vanessa Pappas - Chief Operating Officer, TikTok

Mike Peralta - VP & General Manager of Marketing Solutions, T-Mobile

Amanda Rassi - Vice President, Head of Marketing, Kroger

Amanda Richman - CEO, North America , Mindshare

Vishal Shah - Vice President, Metaverse, Meta

Neal Stephenson - Bestselling Sci-fi Novelist

Allan Thygesen , President, Americas & Global Partners, Google

Marc Toulemonde - Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L'Oreal USA

IAB Annual Leadership Meeting 2022 Schedule Highlights

Monday 2/7 In-Person & Virtual Tuesday 2/8 In-Person & Virtual Wednesday 2/9 In-Person & Virtual Thursday 2/10 Virtual Only 2:00pm-5:30pm



General Session



Sheri Bachstein, The Weather Company, IBM Watson Advertising John Battelle, Recount Media Inc. Jeffrey Cole, USC Annenberg Gina Garrubbo, National Public Media John Heilemann, Recount Media Inc. Patrick McLean, Walgreen Co. Amanda Richman, Mindshare David Spector, ThirdLove Marc Toulemonde, L'Oreal USA

9:00am-11:40am



General Session



Mike Brunick, Yahoo Blake Chandlee, TikTok Jim Lanzone, Yahoo Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America Bill Livek, Comscore David Kenny, Nielsen Ross McCray, VideoAmp Vanessa Pappas,TikTok Shenan Reed, L'Oreal USA Jen Soch, GroupM Sneha Thomas, Yahoo 9:00am-11:40am



General Session



Mark Donohue, Gap Inc. Sally Gilligan, Gap Inc. Jenny Gyllander, Thingtesting Dawn Ostroff, Spotify Tina Sharkey, Gap Inc., PBS, HeyDay, & Havenly Allan Thygesen, Google 9:00am-3:00pm



Intersection of Policy, Technology and Business



Fiona Campbell-Webster, MediaMath Stephanie Hanson, OneTrust Julian Riediger, Roku Brandon Seltenrich, ViacomCBS David Temkin, Google Brad Weltman, Meta

11:55am-12:35pm



Innovation Spotlight (Virtual Only)



Speakers TBA 11:40am-12:20pm



Innovation Spotlight (Virtual Only)



Beyond Brand Safety & Suitability: Looking to the Future of Context



Speakers TBA





11:55am-12:35pm



Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)



Town Hall 1: Monetization & Consumer Experience - How can we strike the right balance?



Town Hall 2: Overcoming Fragmentation in Today's Omnichannel Marketplace - What's Possible in 2022?

11:40am-12:20pm



Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)



Town Hall 1: Brand Suitability's Sliding Scale: Can We Use a Scalpel Rather Than an Axe?



Town Hall 2: Retail Media: Are We All Publishers Now?



1:35pm-3:10pm



General Session

Lauren Hobart, Dick's Sporting Goods Cara Pratt, Kroger Precision Marketing Amanda Rassi, Kroger

1:25pm-2:20pm



Concurrent Tracks



Track 1: Audio's Mainstream Moment



Track 2: Transparency & The Future of Programmatic





3:10pm-3:50pm



Innovation Spotlight (Virtual Only)



The Mindset Matrix and Why It Matters



Speakers TBA

2:30pm-4:45pm



General Session



Charlamagne Tha God, Multi-Media Mogul Conal Byrne, iHeart Media Tal Chalozin, Innovid Belinda Smith, m/SIX Neal Stephenson, Author





3:10pm-3:50pm



Decisions Town Halls (In-person only)



Town Hall 1: How Can We Create a Common Language for Measurement? Speakers TBA



Town Hall 2: How Can First Party Data Help Solve for Omnichannel Measurement? Speakers TBA







3:50pm-5:30pm



General Session



Eugene Becker, Acxiom Dennis Buchheim, Meta David Eisenberg, LiveRamp Konrad Feldman, Quantcast Stephanie Layser, News Corp Iván Markman, Yahoo Jana Meron, Insider, Inc Mike Peralta, T-Mobile John Sabella, PubMatic







All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the website.

To view the full ALM 2022 agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/events/2022-iab-alm/ .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

