Green Project Technologies, a SaaS-based ESG accounting platform serving private markets and supply chains, closes over $1.8mm in Seed Funding Green Project's all-in-one ESG software leverages targeted API integrations with a company's existing data systems to cut through the cost and complexity of collecting, processing and reporting ESG data in-house

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Project Technologies, Inc. ("Green Project"), a leading SaaS-based ESG data management and reporting platform for SMEs, portfolio companies and supply chain constituents, today announced it has raised over $1.8 million in its seed financing round. Blue Collective led the round alongside strategic investments from Centre Lane Partners and other partners.

Sam Stark (CEO, Co-founder), right, and Jake Stark (Co-founder), left

Green Project Technologies is changing the way supply chains and private equity firms track and report ESG data

Green Project Technologies is changing the way businesses and investment managers collect, process, and report on emissions and other ESG data. By automating emissions measurement and data collection, the Green Project platform empowers companies of all sizes to begin or accelerate their transition to more sustainable operating practices. Several financial service firms and SMEs have already begun using Green Project's software to calculate their emissions footprint.

"Access to high-quality emissions and ESG data tools is critical for businesses looking to improve their operational sustainability and meet increasingly rigorous ESG standards" said Sam Stark, CEO & Co-Founder of Green Project. "Our platform provides a simple, automated approach to calculating greenhouse gas emissions and managing other ESG data. We believe that Green Project can help catalyze the global paradigm shift to more mindful business operations and initial reception has been strong across the full spectrum of industries and organizational structures."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Green Project," said JJ Kasper of Blue Collective. "We believe Green Project has a unique and differentiated service offering and have been looking for an effective SaaS-based solution in the space that gives SMEs, portfolio companies, and suppliers and vendors the tools to track and reduce their carbon emissions."

Green Project integrates with their clients' existing data sources to automatically pull energy and expenditure data, minimizing the need for laborious data entry tasks. Once data is collected, the platform calculates CO 2 emissions and other ESG data, in compliance with leading protocols and frameworks.

Green Project's flexible account options are designed to integrate seamlessly with the requirements of a variety of stakeholders. The Company offers tailored solutions for private equity firms to track and report ESG data from their portfolio companies. Companies can also license Green Project for use by their suppliers—enabling purchasing managers to better measure supply-chain emissions targets.

Private companies are increasingly focused on providing customers, vendors, investors, consumers and other constituents with information on their efforts and are increasingly feeling pressure from consumers, investors, and corporate clients to report and improve their emissions and other ESG and sustainability metrics. However, many businesses lack the resources and expertise to implement carbon accounting practices in-house. Through our automated, easy-to-use platform, Green Project provides businesses the data, tools, and insights they need to report and improve their ESG-related data in a unified cloud-based system.

About Green Project Technologies

Green Project Technologies is a SaaS Climate and ESG data management platform based in New York, New York, with a mission to decarbonize the private markets. Our offerings are focused in three primary market segments: helping private equity firms track the emissions of their portfolio companies; enabling companies to track the emissions of their vendors and supply chain; and allowing eco-minded organizations to align their sustainability values with rigorous data reporting efforts. Our automated data collection process allows our clients to calculate emissions quickly and accurately, without having to hire dedicated resources, such as a dedicated sustainability consultant, focused on this task. For more information about Green Project, please visit https://greenprojecttechnologies.com/

About Blue Collective

Blue Collective is an investment firm founded in 2015 and located in Brooklyn, New York. Blue's investment thesis is simple: phenomenal people build phenomenal businesses. We like to be the first outside investor in early-stage venture capital companies. We invest in Pre-Seed and Seed rounds of companies across a wide variety of industries and categories (from cowboy boots to podcasts to fintech to enterprise SaaS to med devices). If you're a phenomenal entrepreneur (or think you have what it takes to be one), reach out to us on our website (www.bluecollective.com), Twitter (@_bluecollective), or by email (blue@bluecollective.com).

From left: Will Turett (COO), Sam Stark (CEO), Luke Baumann (CTO), at Blue Collective’s Brooklyn office

