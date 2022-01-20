GODIVA’s Valentine’s Day Collection Has Something Sweet for Every Kind of Love

This year's selection features limited edition chocolates including uniquely crafted truffles and assorted gift boxes, available at GODIVA.com, in department stores and in the chocolate aisle of retailers nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolate is the quintessential Valentine's Day treat to celebrate love. This year, GODIVA has released a variety of superbly delicious chocolates to celebrate all kinds of love - from lovebirds to loved ones, best friends to beloved co-workers; there is a GODIVA chocolate box for everyone this Valentine's Day.

This year's seasonal collection includes everything from silky heart-shaped boxes filled with milk chocolate to decadent dark chocolate morsels and assorted truffles, as the premium chocolatier celebrates love in all its forms. The distinctive culinary artistry of GODIVA's Valentine's Day offerings were crafted with passion, creativity, and of course, love, by GODIVA's Executive Chef, Thierry Muret.

"Love comes in countless shapes and sizes so for this year's collection, we created a variation of delicious chocolates for every moment this Valentine's Day, especially crafted for expressing love, and easy to share with your Valentines, Galentines, or to treat yourself," says Chef Thierry Muret. "At GODIVA, we are thrilled to help you spread happiness and wonder to your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a sweet treat from this special collection."

GODIVA's 2022 Valentine's Day Collection features signature chocolate pieces and limited-edition boxes with the vibrant, elegant packaging that the iconic brand is known for, showcasing the seasonal theme: love in every form. Chocolate lovers will be treated to a wide-ranging variety of indulgent flavor combinations, each telling its own unique story.

GODIVA's 2022 Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Collection, Available on GODIVA.com and in select department stores

Assorted Chocolate Heart Gift Box: This beautiful heart-shaped chocolate box includes flavors and core chocolates such as White Hazelnut Praline Raindrop, Praline Crescent, White Strawberry Crème, Dark Chocolate Molten Lava, Milk Chocolate Cappuccino and more.

Assorted Dark Chocolate Heart Gift Box: A dark-chocolate lover's dream! Includes flavors such as Raspberry Ganache Twirl, Dark Chocolate Medallion, Raspberry Duet, Cherry Cordial and more.

Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box: This luxurious fabric heart gift box is filled with GODIVA's finest gourmet chocolates including exquisite fillings like creamy pralines, rich caramels, and luscious truffles, plus sweet fruits and crunchy nuts. This classic Valentine's Day gift is extra special as a keepsake fabric heart.

Gold Ballotin: This iconic gold gift box is tied with a festive red ribbon and filled with exquisite milk, dark and white chocolates.

Cherry Cordials: Deep dark chocolate and sweet cherry make for the perfect palate-pleasing combination. Each piece individually wrapped in red foil and presented in a clear gift box tied with red ribbon.

G Cube Heart Tin: These delectable chocolate truffles are a mouthwatering chocolate treat for your loved ones. The gorgeous gold heart-shaped tin holds 12 G Cube chocolate truffles, all individually wrapped and ready to share.

GODIVA's readily accessible collection, perfect for casual gifting and sharing, is also available now in the chocolate aisle at retailers nationwide.

GODIVA Casual Gifting and Sharing, Available in National Retailers :

GODIVA Masterpieces, Goldmark Gift Boxes and Signature Chocolate Domes are available for purchase in the chocolate aisle at retailers nationwide, including, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Publix and more.

Goldmark Assorted Heart Box: This assortment includes foil wrapped milk and dark chocolate hearts, as well as chocolates with the finest fillings such as Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet and more.

Goldmark Dark Chocolate Assorted Heart Box: This all-dark chocolate assortment includes foil dark chocolate hearts, as well as chocolates with the finest fillings such as Dark Chocolate Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace and more.

Assorted Signature Chocolate Domes: Exceptionally crafted with the perfect combination of indulgent chocolate and delightful ingredients that deliver both crunchy and smooth textures for a truly unique flavor experience. This assortment includes Milk Chocolate Crispy Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate Double Chocolate.

Assorted Chocolate Masterpieces: This assortment includes Masterpieces Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion of Belgium , Masterpieces Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster, and Masterpieces Milk Chocolate Bliss.

Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart Masterpieces: Exquisitely crafted chocolates with luxuriously smooth, creamy fillings that melt in your mouth. This gift box includes the Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart, a bold dark chocolate heart filled with a chocolate ganache filling and more.

In celebration of love, GODIVA will be sharing its decadent Valentine's Day chocolates with New Yorkers! On February 8th and 9th, consumers in Manhattan's Flatiron District and Herald Square will feast their eyes on bigger-than-life-sized GODIVA chocolate gift boxes, inspired by the legendary GODIVA Valentine's Day collection. Brand ambassadors will treat chocolate lovers in the area to samples of GODIVA's decadent chocolates as they walk by the Instagram-worthy pop-up installations.

"Romance has long been synonymous with Valentine's Day. And with that, chocolate has continued to be the token of love and appreciation for every Valentine in your life. At GODIVA, we believe that all types of love deserve to be recognized and celebrated, which our 2022 Valentine's Day collection signifies," says GODIVA CM&IO, John Galloway. "With our delicious seasonal collection and our larger-than-life sampling installations in Manhattan, we're excited to share our delicious chocolates with the masses and spread the true meaning of love."

The GODIVA Valentine's Day collection is now available for purchase online at GODIVA.com as well as in the chocolate aisle where consumers shop every day. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, the global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

