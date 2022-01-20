GNC Ventures' Partner, GLAXON, Selected as a Stack3d "2021 Brand of the Year" GNC and GLAXON Committed to Further Disrupting the Nutrition Industry with Future Key Product Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness brand, GNC , today announced that GLAXON, the first strategic product partnership under GNC's innovation and technology incubation arm GNC Ventures, has been selected as a Stack3d "2021 Brand of the Year." In 2020, GLAXON was also selected by Stack3d as a "Newcomer Of The Year," and the brand continues to be a force within the industry today.

In 2022 and beyond, GNC and GLAXON will accelerate their speed to market of GLAXON's cutting-edge nutrition solutions and service the health and wellness goals of millions of consumers nationwide.

"GLAXON has disrupted the status quo within the nutrition industry since their inception, and we are confident that consumers will love what's to come from the brand as we continue our partnership in 2022," said Josh Burris, CEO of GNC. "Consumers trust that at GNC, they can find out-of-the-box products that deliver on results. We look forward to bringing new and innovative solutions from GLAXON to our shelves in the months ahead to further help our consumers Live Well."

With GNC's years of industry experience and vast distribution scale and power, GLAXON will be able to fast-track new product innovation in markets around the country.

"Being recognized as Stack3d's "Brand Of The Year" in only GLAXON's second year of business is yet further testament to the positive and tangible impact the brand is having on the active nutrition space," said Sam Strange, President at GLAXON. "We are excited to carry this success and momentum going forward into 2022 and continue to drive innovation and growth through our GNC partnership."

For more information about GNC x GLAXON, please visit: https://www.gnc.com/brands/glaxon/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GLAXON

GLAXON is a brand of mold breaking dietary supplements with an emphasis on cross category lifestyle solutions beyond just the active nutrition space. GLAXON is one of the fastest growing brands in the space that has become an emerging leader in market innovation. Leveraging growth by disruptive thought-provoking branding, product education, and transparent supplements that provide lifestyle solutions. GLAXON is headquartered in a 100,000 sq ft facility of product incubation including: design, formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sales. GLAXON's headquarters is uniquely built to fast-track product concepts from R&D to fully finished products all under one roof remaining true to the company mantra, "Made with Real Science". GLAXON can be found at GNC, GLAXON.com, and select retailers globally. For more information visit GLAXON.com or find us on Instagram and TikTok.

