Darling Ingredients' Nature Safe Fertilizer brand welcomes Ilan Oliver as a Regional Sales Manager for the California Coastal Region

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Safe Fertilizer, a Darling Ingredients' brand, is responding to strong distributor and grower interest in its unique line of organic fertilizers, mainly produced at the company's production plant in Turlock, CA, by adding a key player to their sales force. Following the opening of this state-of-the-art facility in early 2019, with more exciting production, storage, and shipping improvements being added this year, the company is pleased to have Ilan Oliver of Woodland, CA join their team for expanded sales management.

Nature Safe Fertilizer

Formerly with ICL Fertilizer, Ilan brings tremendous experience and expertise to the role with his multi-disciplinary approach to soil, water, and agricultural microbiology management. As an accomplished agronomist, Ilan specializes in plant nutrition chemistry and practical application systems for permanent and row crops in both organic and conventional cultivation systems. He has represented a global manufacturer of specialty fertilizers in both coastal California and the Central Valley for the last 6 years, being involved in the development of new fertilizer formulations and application methods for row and permanent crops. This includes dry granulated controlled release fertilizers, as well as, water soluble fertilizers for use in micro-irrigation distribution in both soil and soilless cultivation.

With over 30 years of global experience in both practical farming and commercial plant nutrient applications for soil, greenhouse, and hydroponic practices, Ilan has helped countless farmers realize new ways to maximize their soil health, boost yields, and improve crop and soil quality. He holds a master's degree in agriculture science from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem with a practical research combination of soil chemistry and soil microbiology. He also worked as a water soluble fertilizer product manager for a global fertilizer manufacturer, Haifa Chemicals, where he customized different formulations, raw materials and adjuvants for optimal growth, based on crop stages and environmental conditions in different global agricultural regions. Ilan managed an overseas commercial specialty crop production farm as part of a large permanent tropical fruit plantation in the challenging Caribbean weather conditions where all the standard agricultural practices needed to be reinvented due to a changing environment. Today Ilan is focused on working with growers and their distributor PCA's to bring added value to the distributor's line of products with the exciting line of Nature Safe organic amino acid based liquid and dry fertilizer products.

About Nature Safe

Nature Safe (www.NatureSafe.com) is part of Darling Ingredients, the world's largest repurposer of animal proteins. Our products offer a reliable supply of high-quality fertilizer for agricultural producers and turf experts from coast to coast. Our commitment to agricultural and green industry professionals runs deep. Specifically, our mission is to improve the vitality, sustainability and profitability for organic farms, golf courses, lawns and landscapes, sports turf, nurseries and greenhouses.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com). The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For more information contact:

Nature Safe

Ilan Oliver

Regional Sales Manager

California Coastal Region

+1 (530) 341-4755

Ilan.oliver@naturesafe.com

Investors/Media

Melissa A. Gaither

VP, Global Communications & Sustainability

+1 (972) 281-4478

mgaither@darlingii.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.