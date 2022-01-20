ARENA STAGE ANNOUNCES CASTING FOR NEW PRODUCTION OF CATCH ME IF YOU CAN The Musical <span class="legendSpanClass">Based on the Dreamworks Motion Picture</span>

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater proudly announces the casting for a new version of the Tony-nominated musical comedy Catch Me If You Can (Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and based on the Dreamworks Motion Picture). With the blessings of and in consultation with creators Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman and Tom Kirdahy (husband of the late Terrence McNally and head of his estate), this production will feature a never-before-performed version of the book by Terrence McNally and two songs which were not in the original Broadway musical: "50 Checks" and "Here I Am to Save the Day".

Catch Me If You Can, directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Laura Bergquist, will run March 4 – April 17, 2022, in the iconic in-the-round Fichandler Stage. Press night for Catch Me If You Can will be held on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m.

"In Catch Me If You Can, con men are rampant and the 60s are roaring," says Smith. "Imagine hearing new words from the great Terrence McNally almost two years after his passing. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's dynamic and visceral music takes us to the swinging 60s with a wink towards today. Re-envisioning this musical with the whole creative team has been a distinct pleasure and thrill. In this moment of con men and con women, this is a perfect time to dive into a musical about a young con man who gets caught."

Smith and Jocelyn Clarke, dramaturg, examined five different versions of the script to create a new book that focuses on the beating heart of the musical—the relationship between fathers and sons, both biological and created.

"Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) are the perfect example of a team that always keeps the story center stage," shares Smith. "Each character has a musical and lyrical language that ensures the audience knows exactly what the character is feeling. Terrence McNally was a theatrical groundbreaker and a five-time Tony Award winner with a career spanning six decades."

Marc Shaiman adds: "When Arena Stage came to the three of us and asked if there was unused or additional material we might like to see included in their production, we went back to different drafts of the script from the years of the show's development, and we truly look forward to seeing their unique, revised version of our show!"

Parker Esse's choreography is inspired by the essence of Jack Cole jazz and the jazz dance pioneers that followed; it is a love letter to the 1960s imbued with a modern sensibility and filled with athleticism and storytelling. Laura Bergquist's musical direction is a mixture of big band and jazz infused with gospel and R&B: energetic, tuneful and fun, while tugging at the heartstrings.

Catch Me If You Can will feature Christian Thompson (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) as Frank Abagnale Jr., replacing the previously announced Corbin Bleu, and Nehal Joshi (Arena's Disgraced, Oklahoma!) as Carl Hanratty. Also featured is Jeff McCarthy (Arena's Oliver!, Broadway's Urinetown) as Frank Sr. Click here to see a glimpse of Christian Thompson as Frank Jr.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Rhett Guter (Olney's Singin' in the Rain) as Roger Strong, Hayley Podschun (Broadway's Wicked National Tour) as Brenda Strong, ensemble members Cara Rose DiPietro (New London Barn Playhouse's Catch Me If You Can), Jeremiah Ginn (Broadway's Anastasia National Tour), Candice Hatakeyama (Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Ryan Lambert (Broadway's Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), Jody Reynard (Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Kyra Louise Smith (The Public's Soft Power), Kristin Yancy (Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy) and swings Brianna Latrash (Irving Berlin's White Christmas National Tour) and Bryan Charles Moore (Signature's A Chorus Line).

Joining the cast and returning to Arena are Alexandra Frohlinger (Arena's The Pajama Game) as Carol Strong, Stephanie Pope as Paula (Arena's The Odyssey) and ensemble member Brett-Marco Glauser (Arena's Disney's Newsies).

Smith's creative collaborators for Catch Me If You Can include Choreographer Parker Esse, who returns for his 18th Arena Stage production, Music Director Laura Bergquist, Set Designer Alexander Dodge, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Nicole Pearce and Sound Designer Daniel Erdberg.

The creative team for Catch Me If You Can also includes Associate Director and Text Director Anita Maynard-Losh, Associate Music Director William Yanesh, Assistant Choreographer Kristin Yancy, Fight Director Robb Hunter, Intimacy Consultant Jenny Male, Dialect and Vocal Coach Lisa Nathans, Dramaturg Jocelyn Clarke, Casting JZ Casting/Geoff Josselson, C.S.A and Katja Zarolinski, C.S.A., Stage Manager Hannah Sullivan and Assistant Stage Managers Marne Anderson and Emily Ann Mellon.

Cast Biographies (in alphabetical order)

Cara Rose DiPietro (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Arena Stage debut! Regional: The Pajama Game, Peter and The Starcatcher, Grease, Catch Me If You Can (New London Barn Playhouse); Little Women (Quintessence Theatre); Jesus Christ Superstar, Legally Blonde, Annie (Timberlake Playhouse); Oklahoma!, Gypsy (The Prizery). Readings: What A Wonderful World (World Premiere, Timber Lake Playhouse). Education: Elon University (BFA Music Theatre, 2021). Forever and always, this is for you, Mom. She/Her, www.cararosedipietro.com. Instagram: @cararoseDP99

Alexandra Frohlinger (Carol Strong/Ensemble) is thrilled to be back at Arena Stage, making live theater again! Arena Stage: The Pajama Game. Broadway: Soul Doctor. Off-Broadway: "Sadie" in Drama Desk nominated Amerike: The Golden Land (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene). National Tours: West Side Story (Anybodys), Hello, Dolly! (starring Betty Buckley), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Regional Theater: Walnut Street, Broadway Sacramento. Film/TV: Stunt performer on: Orphan: First Kill; Blood; The Craft: Legacy. "Alex" is also a teaching artist and adjudicator. She has taught theater and dance from Dubai to Canada and all over the U.S. She has a BFA in Musical Theater from The Boston Conservatory. All my love to Zaida, Mom, Dad, Joey, Becky and Josh: without you, I wouldn't be here. alexandrafrohlinger.com. Instagram: @alexfrohlinger

Brett-Marco Glauser (Ensemble) is over the moon to be back at Arena, after debuting in Disney's Newsies as a Swing in 2019. His other theatrical credits include Anastasia First National Tour, Cats on Royal Caribbean, Mamma Mia! at the Walnut Street Theatre, and many more. Brett-Marco holds a BFA in Commercial Dance from Pace University. He gives his endless thanks to everyone on the Arena and Catch Me If You Can teams, Penny and Jordan, the Wham-Bam Glauser Fam, and Brian. He'd like to dedicate this run to all artists who have been separated from their communities over the pandemic. He is so glad to be back.

Rhett Guter (Roger Strong/Ensemble) is debuting at Arena Stage. D.C. credits include Don Lockwood in Singin' in the Rain (Helen Hayes-nominated), Bert in Marry Poppins and Gabey in On the Town at the Olney Theatre Center. He toured as Action in the international tour of West Side Story, and received a Joseph Jefferson nomination for his choreography of the show at Drury Lane Theatre. At Goodspeed Opera House, the roles of Conrad in Bye Bye Birdie and Curly in Oklahoma! earned him a win and a nomination from Connecticut Critical Circle. Eight seasons at the Utah Shakespeare Festival include the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance, The Boy in Peter and the Starcatcher and Houdini in Ragtime. Rhett is also a professional magician. rhettguter.com. Instagram: @rhettmagic

Candice Hatakeyama (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Arena Stage debut! She was most recently seen in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Additional regional credits: Alice Ford in The Merry Wives of Windsor, Elizabeth Condell/Emilia Bassano in The Book of Will (Texas Shakespeare Festival); Home for the Holidays, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Syracuse Stage); Liat in South Pacific, All Shook Up (Flat Rock Playhouse). Candice is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, and now based in NYC. She recently graduated with a BFA from Syracuse University. Love and gratitude to my sister Caitlin, Molly, Parker, Ann, and the whole production team for giving me the chance to fly! Instagram: @canditheduck Website: www.candicehatakeyama.com

Nehal Joshi (Carl Hanratty) considers Arena Stage one of his artistic homes. He has appeared in five productions at Arena, most memorably as Ali Hakim in Oklahoma! and Amir in Disgraced. He was born and raised in Northern Virginia and has appeared onstage at several local theaters. He has appeared on Broadway in Flying Over Sunset, All My Sons, School of Rock, Threepenny Opera, Gettin' the Band Back Together and Les Misérables (Original Revival Cast). His Off-Broadway credits include Cyrano, Falling for Eve, Working (2008 revision) and Grand Hotel (Encores!). Regionally, he has worked at Actor's Theatre of Louisville, Goodman Theatre, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Huntington Theater, The Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Kennedy Center among others. His film/TV credits include The Wire (HBO), Blackout (BET), Law & Order: SVU (NBC) and Search Party (TBS). He is the voice of the Worgen Vendors on the hit video game World of Warcraft: Cataclysm.

Ryan Lambert (Ensemble) is delighted to be making his Arena Stage debut! Regional credits include Goodspeed Opera House: The Music Man; Westchester Broadway Theatre: An American in Paris (U/S Henri); The Fulton Theatre: 42nd Street; North Shore Music Theatre: Mame, Jekyll & Hyde; The Lexington Theatre Company: Legally Blonde: The Musical, 42nd Street; Maine State Music Theatre and Music Theatre Wichita. Ryan also had the pleasure of performing in Kristin Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Bachelors of Music: Music Theatre, Oklahoma City University. Endless thanks to the team here at Arena, Craig and the squad at Avalon Artists Group, my family, and Jordan! www.ryan-lambert.com. Instagram: @ryanjlambert

Brianna Latrash (Swing) is thrilled to be making her Arena Stage debut! National tours include White Christmas 2017-2019 (Ensemble, u/s Rhoda). Regional credits include Ogunquit Playhouse: 42nd Street; Bucks County Playhouse: 42nd Street (Lorraine); NOLA SLT: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Millie Dillmount); The Lexington Theatre Company: Legally Blonde (Brooke Wyndham), 42nd Street; NYC Workshops: House of Dreams (Lola Albright). TV credits include Season 2 of Dickinson on Apple TV+. BFA: CCM. For Sara Hart and Matt Nall at MSA, my teachers for life! Instagram: @brilatrash

Jeff McCarthy's (Frank Sr.) Arena Stage credits include Oliver and You, Nero. Broadway: Chicago, Urinetown, Pirate Queen, Side Show, Zorba, Beauty and the Beast, Smile. L.A.: Les Misérables, The Three Sisters, A Little Night Music, City of Angels. Off-Broadway: Kunstler (59E59), Southern Comfort (Public Theater), Sympathetic Magic (2nd Stage), Dream True (Vineyard), On the 20th Century (York). Regional: My Fair Lady, The Misanthrope (Guthrie); Mame (The Kennedy Center); The Underpants, The Price, The Front Page (Long Wharf); All My Sons, Sweeney Todd, Follies (Barrington Stage); Noises Off (Cape Playhouse); Henry lV (Indiana Rep); Arms and the Man (Huntington); A Lie of the Mind (Denver Center); Buried Child and Pantegleize (ACT/SF); Sunday in the Park (Seattle Rep). International: Iphenigia in Aulis (Greece tour), Lady Be Good (La Fenice, Italy). TV: Elementary, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Schweitzer, Letterman, Star Trek: TNG and Voyager, Law & Order(s), Cheers, Designing Women, L.A. Law, In the Heat of the Night and others. Film: Starting Out in the Evening, Consent, RoboCop 2, Eve of Destruction, Rapid Fire, Cliffhanger. Jeff is the voice of Chuck Jones' creation, Michigan J. Frog.

Bryan Charles Moore (Swing) is a recent transplant to the D.C. area, and he's truly ecstatic to be making his Arena Stage debut. Credits include: A Chorus Line (Signature Theatre), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (National Tour), The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (National Tour), West Side Story (Ogunquit Playhouse, Ordway Center for Performing Arts, John W. Engeman Theater), Beauty and the Beast (Broadway at Music Circus), Mary Poppins (Theatre Under the Stars, Ogunquit Playhouse), Rock of Ages (Gateway Playhouse) and Fiddler on the Roof (Virginia Rep). So many thanks to the Luedtke Agency, and so much love to Steve and Bruce. Instagram: @bryancmoore

Hayley Podschun (Brenda Strong) is proud to make her Arena debut! Hayley's Broadway credits include: Wicked (Glinda, National Tour); Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten!; Chaplin (Mildred Harris); Anything Goes; Pal Joey; Sunday in the Park with George; Hairspray and The Sound of Music. Off-Broadway: Freckleface Strawberry (Freckleface, original cast). Regional highlights: I Married An Angel (Anna Murphy, NY City Center), Holiday Inn (Linda Mason, Paper Mill Playhouse / Lila Dixon, Goodspeed), The Royal Family of Broadway (Gwen, Barrington Stage), Gypsy (Dainty June, MUNY), Smokey Joe's Café (MUNY), Peter Pan (Peter Pan, ArtPark), Legally Blonde (Elle, Arvada Center). Film/TV: Hairspray (Tammy), The Blacklist, Louie. Hayley is also a guest host on QVC for Zodiac Shoes. IG: @hayley_podschun

Stephanie Pope (Paula) is a Broadway star and musical theater veteran with a career spanning over 35 years. Broadway and touring credits include Chicago (Velma Kelly), the revival of Pippin (Astaire Award nomination, an ACCA Award and the beloved Legacy Robe), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Fosse (Leading Player), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Brenda), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Gymnasia), Kiss of The Spider Woman (Stand-by for Ms. Chita Rivera), Jelly's Last Jam (The Hunnies) and The Will Rogers Follies, to name a few. Stephanie was chosen by legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse for her first two Broadway shows, the 1986 revival of Sweet Charity and Bob Fosse's Big Deal. She is one of a handful of performers sanctioned to teach Fosse Master Classes on behalf of The Verdon Fosse Legacy, LLC. As a director, writer and producer, Stephanie has several projects in development for the stage and her production of Smokey Joe's Café, which she directed for ACT of CT was named one of the best musicals of 2021. In 2008, in an effort to give back to her Harlem community, she opened Bikram Yoga East Harlem, which she operated for eight years and was named one of the top 10 hot yoga studios in the country. Stephanie is thrilled to be returning to Arena Stage in this wonderful production of Catch Me If You Can. She sends love to her husband, Aarne Lofgren and daughter, Mari. Proud member: AEA, SAG-AFTRA, SDC. www.stephaniepope.com.

Jody Reynard (Ensemble) has appeared on Broadway in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Legally Blonde; Taboo; Saturday Night Fever and Fosse and has toured in Chicago, Memphis, Kiss Me Kate, Camelot and My Fair Lady. Regionally, he's played Bernardo (West Side Story), Mitch Mahoney (Spelling Bee), Happiness (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Ken (Smokey Joe's Café) and Darren Lemming (Take Me Out). His film and TV credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hello Again and Show Business: The Road to Broadway. Jody has also performed in concerts with the Omaha Symphony, the South Dakota Symphony and the New York Philharmonic Orchestras.

Kyra Louise Smith (Ensemble) is so excited to be performing at Arena Stage! Previous credits include Soft Power at The Public, Rock of Ages at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera and Dames at Sea (Ruby) at Freefall Theatre. She wants to thank her beautiful family for all of their support! Point Park University. The Price Group. Instagram: @kyra.l.smith

Christian Thompson (Frank Abagnale Jr.) is thrilled to be making his Arena debut! A mixed race, multi-hyphenated artist from Fort Lauderdale, FL, he recently saw to completion the Broadway run of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, as Smokey Robinson/Damon Harris, a role he originated. Select other credits: Dez in Skeleton Crew (Marin Theatre/Theatreworks), Benny and u/s Roger in Rent (National Tour/Japan), Tap Brother 2 in After Midnight (Inaugural Cast/NCL). BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State. Selected playwright with Foster Residency, and Catalyst Content Festival, both in 2021. Instagram: @christianthompsonactor

Kristin Yancy (Assistant Choreographer, Ensemble/Dance Captain) is thrilled to be making her Arena Stage debut! Some of her favorite theater credits include The Cher Show (Broadway); Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Broadway); Queen of the Night (Off-Broadway); West Side Story (National Tour, Guthrie Theater, The REV Theatre Co.); The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center); Evita (Olney, Asolo Rep); Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (The Muny) and Bliss (5th Avenue Theatre, World Premiere). Kristin is an executive producer of MinuteZero, an immersive company that specializes in site-specific live performance. She is thrilled to be working with Parker Esse again and performing with this fabulous cast! Big thanks and love to Eric, her family, MSA, so many mentors, and the craziest, most wonderful community of friends. @kristinyancy, kristinyancy.com.

For full company biographies, please visit arenastage.org/tickets/2021-22-season/catch-me-if-you-can.

Supporting Sponsorship for Catch Me If You Can is generously provided by Clark Construction, Catherine and Chris Guttman-McCabe and Sheila Stampfli. Choreography is sponsored by Virginia McGehee Friend.

In addition to Catch Me If You Can production sponsors, the Opening Night Celebration is generously sponsored by Boston Consulting Group.

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Catch Me If You Can

Book by Terrence McNally

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

Based on the Dreamworks Motion Picture

Directed by Molly Smith

Choreographed by Parker Esse

Music Direction by Laura Bergquist

In the Fichandler Stage | March 4 – April 17, 2022

ABOUT: Humor, music and dance drive this rousing musical based on true events and a critically acclaimed film. See how charming, young con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. The Tony-nominated musical comedy is jam-packed with dynamic numbers such as "Don't Break the Rules," "Live in Living Color" and "Doctor's Orders." Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical roller coaster filled with glamour and delight for the entire family. Where else but Washington, D.C., could a musical about con men and being conned be the perfect story we need right now?

CAST:

Ensemble: Cara Rose DiPietro

Carol Strong/Ensemble: Alexandra Frohlinger

Ensemble: Jeremiah Ginn

Ensemble: Brett-Marco Glauser

Roger Strong/Ensemble: Rhett Guter

Ensemble: Candice Hatakeyama

Carl Hanratty: Nehal Joshi

Ensemble: Ryan Lambert

Swing: Brianna Latrash

Frank Sr.: Jeff McCarthy

Swing: Bryan Charles Moore

Brenda Strong: Hayley Podschun

Paula: Stephanie Pope

Ensemble: Jody Reynard

Ensemble: Kyra Louise Smith

Frank Jr.: Christian Thompson

Ensemble/Dance Captain: Kristin Yancy

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Molly Smith

Choreographer: Parker Esse

Music Director: Laura Bergquist

Arrangements and Orchestrations Adapted for this production: Laura Bergquist

Set Designer: Alexander Dodge

Costume Designer: Alejo Vietti

Lighting Designer: Nicole Pearce

Sound Designer: Daniel Erdberg

Associate Director and Text Director: Anita Maynard-Losh

Associate Music Director: William Yanesh

Assistant Choreographer: Kristin Yancy

Dialect and Vocal Coach: Lisa Nathans

Fight Director: Robb Hunter

Intimacy Consultant: Jenny Male

Dramaturg: Jocelyn Clarke

Casting: JZ Casting/Geoff Josselson, C.S.A and Katja Zarolinski, C.S.A.

Stage Manager: Hannah Sullivan

Assistant Stage Managers: Marne Anderson, Emily Ann Mellon

PLAN YOUR VISIT TICKETS: Tickets for Catch Me If You Can are $51-105, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. For information on savings programs such as pay-your-age tickets, student discounts, Southwest Nights and hero's discounts, visit arenastage.org/tickets/savings-programs.

Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org, by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C. The Sales Office is open Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00-8:00 p.m. for phone purchases and beginning 90 minutes prior to each performance until curtain for in person purchases. Please note that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and photo identification must be shown to enter the building.

Sales Office/Subscriptions: 202-488-3300

Group Sales Hotline for 10+ Tickets: 202-488-4380

TTY for deaf patrons: 202-484-0247

Info for patrons with disabilities: 202-488-3300

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Weekday matinees at noon on Wednesday, March 23, Tuesday, March 29 and Wednesday, April 13

Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Closed captioning: GalaPro begins March 11

Open-captioned performance: March 30 at 7:30 p.m. and April 7 at 8 p.m.

Audio-described performance: March 26 at 2 p.m.

Southwest Night: March 11 at 8 p.m.

Full Calendar: arenastage.org/tickets/calendar

STAY SAFE: Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and photo identification must be shown to enter the building. Arena Stage is requiring that patrons, staff and volunteers wear facial masks inside the Mead Center regardless of vaccination status. Enhanced cleaning and sanitization will take place throughout the building. For superior air quality, we have upgraded our ventilation/filtration systems and have implemented a full digital ticketing system that will include contactless ticket scanning and digital programs. These conditions are subject to change. For the latest information, visit arenastage.org/tickets/Safety-Protocols.

METRO: Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater is only one block from the Waterfront-SEU Metro station (Green Line). When exiting the station, walk west on M Street toward Sixth Street, and the main entrance to the Mead Center is on the right.

PARKING: Parking is available in Arena Stage's on-site garage. Subscribers may purchase parking in advance for $18. Single ticket buyers may purchase parking in advance for $25 or on the day of the performance for $27 on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited accessible parking is available by reservation. Advanced parking must be reserved by calling 202-488-3300. The entrance to the Mead Center garage is on Maine Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets, and the garage closes one hour after the day's last performance ends. Patrons can also park at the Public Parking Garage at 1101 Fourth Street, one block from the Mead Center, for $18 when pre-purchased and $22 on the day of the performance.

VALET PARKING: Arena Stage offers valet service at no additional cost to patrons with accessibility needs who call 202-488-3300 in advance to request valet parking. On days when valet parking is being used for accessibility, it is also available to general patrons one hour prior to show time for $30, based on availability. To use valet parking, pull up to the main entrance on Sixth Street.

For complete 2021/22 Season details, visit: arenastage.org/tickets/2122-subscriptions.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org

Christian Thompson as Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arena Stage