With So Much Sunshine to Spare, Discover Puerto Rico Introduces "Puerto Rico Sunshine," a Color created in collaboration with Pantone Color Institute

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced today its partnership with the Pantone Color Institute to create a first of its kind color inspired by the hue of Puerto Rican sunlight. "Puerto Rico Sunshine," a color created by Pantone, was developed based on the findings of Puerto Rican physicist and Professor at the University of Puerto Rico Hector J. Jimenez, PhD, who calculated the color of sunbeams using various existing models of the solar radiation and the atmosphere at different moments throughout the day in several locations throughout the Island. With the goal of sharing its sunshine with consumers across the United States, starting today, those looking to incorporate a dose of tropical warmth into their lives, will be able to purchase the limited edition Puerto Rico Sunshine paint from ECOS Paint s , an eco-friendly water-based paint that uses sustainable ingredients.

Puerto Rico Sunshine, created by Pantone, celebrates the spirited, open-hearted and passionate character of the Island. An exuberant and exotic vibrant red orange hue, infused with energizing warmth and a gregarious presence, Puerto Rico Sunshine radiates excitement, sending a message of enthusiasm and spontaneous adventure. Encouraging conviviality and emotional connection, Puerto Rico Sunshine has a magnetic appeal that is reminiscent, not only of the tropical lush allure of Puerto Rico, but of the friendly and optimistic nature of its people.

"Puerto Rico has so much sunshine to spare," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "As the gloomy winter is upon much of the United States, we're sharing the color of our sunshine to energize and revitalize people, especially during these coldest and darkest months. We want to encourage travelers to keep Puerto Rico in their plans for 2022 as the Island's tropical charm is just a short plane ride away. While not everyone may be ready to travel at this moment, they can incorporate the Island's sunshine in their home as inspiration."

"We were very excited to create a color that brings to life the distinctive sunshine of Puerto Rico," said Laurie Pressman, Vice-President Pantone Color Institute. "Animated in style with an enticing allure, glowing sun kissed Puerto Rico Sunshine is a vivid orange hue that celebrates the warm and welcoming spirit and the joyful disposition of this splendorous natural paradise."

Through a partnership with ECOS Paints and their expert color matching, ECOS is making Puerto Rico Sunshine wall paint available for purchase beginning today at ECOS Paint s . This odorless, non-toxic, VOC-free paint is the perfect way to add a splash of color to any room. From painting an accent wall, to refreshing a door frame or piece of furniture, Puerto Rico Sunshine adds the perfect pop of warm and happy to any space.

"ECOS Paints was drawn to Discover Puerto Rico's efforts to attract visitors interested in connecting with the destination, caring for its ecosystem, and respecting the local community," said Julian Crawford, ECOS Paints CEO. "We strongly believe our brands are aligned in the kind of values we want to instill and consumers we want to inspire, and we are delighted to be able to bring this idea to life through our eco-friendly paints."

For inspiration on how to incorporate Puerto Rico Sunshine into everyday life, renowned Puerto Rican Interior Designer Cristina Villalon has provided various tips and tricks on how to best brighten up interior spaces and utilize the color in fun and exciting ways. Some of these tips include creating an eye-catching accent wall, revitalizing an old piece of furniture, and even using canvas to bring Puerto Rico Sunshine into any space in need of elevation. For more advice from Cristina Villalon, or to begin planning your trip to the Island, please visit DiscoverPuertorRico.com

Puerto Rico Sunshine will continue to make its way into people's lives through a variety of off- and on-Island partnerships between Discover Puerto Rico and additional brands to be announced in the coming months.

With no passport, currency exchange, or international phone plan required for U.S. citizens, Puerto Rico is the perfect place for those looking for the balance of unparalleled cultural experiences, award-winning beaches, world-class culinary delights, natural wonders, and heart-pounding adventure in their future trip.

It is recommended that visitors check entry requirements prior to visiting Puerto Rico. For more information about the destination, follow Discover Puerto Rico's social channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com .

